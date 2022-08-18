She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany says she took the role of Jennifer Walters in the new Disney Plus show in order to one-up Deadpool as the first character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to break the fourth wall.

“Yeah, that was all I needed. That’s the reason I took this part. I just wanted to beat [Deadpool],” Maslany joked in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

To be fair, Maslany’s statement was prompted by a question from the interviewer, so we doubt the star was trying to stir up contention with Ryan Reynolds. But, in the spirit of friendly competition, Maslany added that she thinks it “would be so great” to engage in a fourth wall duel with Reynold’s Wade Wilson someday.

“We’re both trying to fight for fourth wall supremacy and who owns the fourth wall more. I think he’d win, but I’d take him up,” Maslany said with a laugh.

While the Deadpool films unambiguously joked in a fourth-wall-breaking manner, that was before the character was officially inducted into the MCU. However, following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019, it’s only a matter of time before the Merc with the Mouth makes his appearance under the official franchise owned by the House Mouse.

While Deadpool 3 will reportedly maintain its hard-R rating, according to Variety, as with the previous two films, and Reynolds has already found the threequel’s director in Free Guy‘s Shawn Levy, it will likely be at least a couple of years before the potty-mouthed antihero makes his MCU debut.

In the meantime, you can watch Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus.