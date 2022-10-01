‘She-Hulk’ theory suggests the real villain isn’t who you think it is

Who’s the big bad in She-Hulk? Recently, fans came up with a theory that it was going to be Jon Bass’ character Todd as a knock-off Hulk. Now they think things are going in a different direction.

Over on the subreddit r/FanTheories, user punitr1983 thinks that the real enemy is going to be Emil Blonsky’s Abomination character. They also provided a number of bullet points pointing to this fact including: he’s a villain already, which might be the easiest.

He also claims that the 5 guys that showed up during the episode with the retreat were:

“5 different experiments on what could hurt the hulk – Magic or Supernatural (the vampire), Bio weapons (the porcupine), electricity (matador), brute strength (man-bull), and a [field] experiment of Asgardian tech (the wrecker). These guys are not there by accident, Emil is creating an invulnerable hulked out being or beings.”

Honestly, this is a pretty good theory. Especially the part where OP thinks “he is running the page on intelligencia, he has the lab [built] under the retreat [like] Banner’s lab (probably sponsored by Ross or Valentina), and would presumably kil Jen towards the end of series.”

OP also brings up a trailer that shows “the Abomination (not Emil Blonsky) wlking and high-fiving bunch of guys.”

User andyman234 said they don’t buy this because it would be the most simple answer, and also because Wong said he wasn’t a threat anymore. “Seems too obvious… also my man Wongers vouched for him. He’s good.”

User smoozer countered that Wong would simply be a part of a large climactic battle: “That just means Wong has to be involved if Abom goes batshit… Which might make for good TV!”

User bluefold said they hope it’s not as simple as Blonsky being the bad guy, and that there’s a double switch and he was undercover the whole time.

“I hope it goes a step further and this is a fake out. He hears that Jen is in danger and decides to go undercover. We think he’s turned and a part of the Intelligenca because they’d naturally accept Hulk’s enemy into their crew, and he dismantles them from the inside as his last service to his country but also to pay back the lawyer who stuck by him. The plot where Abomination was secretly evil all along is just… Boring compared to this subversion of the trope.”

Someone else pointed out that Blonsky has his own Hulk-blood and wouldn’t need Jen’s. User SilverWolfIMHP76 pointed out that “[The] Abomination also has a failed version of the Super [Soldier] Serum. The combination would make it harder to use his blood. Where She Hulk has a more stable pure Hulk mutation blood then even Bruce.”

User UltraMegaMegaMan agrees with OP, to a certain extent at least. They called the take “viable.”

“We’ve yet to see a big bad, too much of what’s happening around Blonsky/Abomination is just too coincidental, and his “reform” realllly seems too good to be true. We’d all like it to be, but it’s a little too perfect.”

So now we have two possibilities for the show’s big enemy: Blonsky or Todd. Whoever it is, we’re going to find out when She-Hulk completes its run on Disney Plus on October 13. Check out the whole thread here.