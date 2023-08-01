‘She publicly harassed Chris Evans online bc she found him attractive’: People have some definite opinions on Lizzo’s latest lawsuit

Unless you’ve been offline all day, you probably know by now that the internet is poised to cancel Lizzo over allegations made by ex-dancers. Despite Lizzo’s advocacy for body positivity, three of her former dancers have accused her of sexual harassment and body shaming, according to a lawsuit filed today.

In the filing, dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez allege that Lizzo made deriding comments about her dancers’ weight and shape, in addition to creating a climate of sexual exploitation and abusive behavior. The lawsuit specifies a trip to an Amsterdam strip club where Lizzo allegedly invited her dancers to touch the performers and simulate oral sex with them. Allegations also suggest Lizzo’s dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, acted in an inappropriate manner.

While Lizzo has not yet responded to the claims, the internet is exhibiting its typical behavior of either taking the allegations as 100 percent truthful or admonishing those willing to judge without waiting for Lizzo’s side of the story. Some examples follow:

i really try not to idolize celebrities bc anyone can be a horrible person but lizzo really has knocked the wind out of me as someone who has gone out of her way to be perceived as a safe space and an ADVOCATE for all people… it’s insane how two faced someone can be. — siyyan and the city (@siyyaninaas) August 1, 2023

I mean it is just an allegation so I’d say just be neutral and wait till more evidence comes out — SySy 🗽 (@AllKnowingSy) August 1, 2023

okay hold on. why are ppl now all of a sudden not wanting to believe the victims?? what happened to believe the victim ??? y’all are saying “did she confirm—“ GIRL WHO GAF? when it’s proven wrong i’ll apologize but i stand w the victims — Kamari Riley (@FoxxyBrown0) August 1, 2023

so we’re not going to allow her to rebuttal this issue? Just because said it doesn’t make it true perception is reality. — Diablaa (@____diabla) August 1, 2023

Those who believe the allegations are pointing to the pop star’s questionable past behavior, such as her endorsement of abuser Chris Brown and her continuous lusting after Chris Evans a few years back:

No hate at all I’m actually curious, her supporting Chris Brown didn’t raise a red flag at all? That’s when I started to feel weird tbh — Kalie (@kaletastrophe) August 1, 2023

ehhh she was unapologetically hard on for Chris brown and he’s a violent abuser, and publicly harassed Chris evans online bc she found him attractive. I don’t have an opinion on Lizzo, but her history isn’t all “safety and advocacy of others” pic.twitter.com/F574JbNF92 — 🌿 ☠︎🌻🕷🌙 (@blamethebacon) August 1, 2023

i didn't believe it at first but then i remember that weird era where she kept talking about chris evans sexually and trying to get him to come to her shows. He never sought her out but she was relentless. — Hood Princess Diana (@ReleaseUrJob) August 1, 2023

Despite that the folks on Twitter seem to be gathering into two hard-lining factions, there’s actually a third strategy here: You can just not have an opinion.

And we don’t mean you should join the camp arguing that everyone should wait until Lizzo has responded or not. You can just…not worry about it. Think of it this way: Someone filed a lawsuit with a bunch of claims that can’t be verified or denied without the involvement of those present at the time. So, if you’re not directly involved, you could just abstain from offering your point of view.



In fact, you don’t even need to be on social media. After you’re finished with this article, you can go outside, where there are bugs and rainbows and even some lawsuits that you can file yourself if the spirit moves you.

For once, let’s allow a controversy to move through its proper litigation channels without a Greek chorus.