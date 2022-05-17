A recreation of Shuri’s lab from Black Panther will be coming to London’s Science Museum on Nov. 3.

Marvel UK made the announcement on Tuesday, accompanied by models of the exhibit in reference.

A collaboration between the Science Museum and Marvel Studios, the exhibit will serve to promote “the incredible work of technicians throughout the MCU and the UK!” By touring the gallery, you’ll be able to “learn how [Marvel’s] incredible film technicians help bring the world of Wakanda to the big screen, and even try it yourself with interactive elements covering lighting, sound and SFX!”

Shuri’s lab features prominently in Black Panther. It’s where Princess Shuri and her team build Vibranium technology for T’Challa and the Wakandans. The lab is nearly as impressive as its inventions, hence why fans of Marvel — and architecture — are so excited to see it up close and personal.

Apart from the lab, the gallery will showcase exhibits from the National Health Service, the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, and the National Grid “to help highlight the important but hidden work of the UK’s remarkable technicians.”

Asked by a Twitter user if visitors need to purchase tickets for the gallery, @sciencemuseum responded in the negative — but with a caveat: “The gallery itself will not be ticketed however we do encourage you to book free general museum admission tickets for whenever you choose to visit.”

After you see Shuri’s lab in person, see it on screen on Nov. 11 when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters.