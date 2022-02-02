Simon Cowell is reportedly “lucky to be alive” after suffering a crash on his e-bike that left him with a suspected concussion and broken arm.

The X-Factor host had been riding about 20 miles per hour near his West London home when he hit a wet patch. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.

“Simon is lucky to be alive,” a source told The Sun. “He was pedaling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch. He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road. Stupidly, Simon wasn’t wearing a helmet, and blood was pouring from his face — he looked like something from Phantom of the Opera.”

“Three kindly passers-by jumped into action, and stopped the traffic so he wouldn’t be run over,” the source added. “After being ambulanced to the hospital and given an X-ray, Simon was eventually released that evening — his arm in a yellow cast all the way up to the shoulder — and told to rest. Despite this being his second great escape, Simon insists he’s not ditching the bike — but he will start wearing a helmet.”

This is Cowell’s second crash in just 18 months. In August 2020, the 62-year-old broke his back in three places while testing out a similar type of electric motorcycle at his home in Malibu. He was rushed to the hospital after that incident and underwent six hours of overnight surgery to have a metal rod inserted in his back.

Hopefully, he’ll practice better caution going forward.

As you can see in paparazzi photos published by The Sun, Cowell’s cast has already been decorated by his seven-year-old son Eric, who he shares with his fiancée Lauren Silverman. “Eric chose the yellow, and has already signed it and drawn their two dogs, Squiddly and Diddly,” added the source.