It’s no surprise that a big company might want to get in good with the furry fandom. Famous music stars like Lil Nas X has a fursuit, and even Lindsay Lohan recently auctioned off an NFT of her fursona. However, it seems that no one expected a candy giant like Skittles to start asking for their own fursona on Twitter.

After a brief conversation with several furries on the social media platform, user BlueFolf shared a post with the caption “SKITTLES IS A FURRY,” showing off the reply chain. The chaos truly began when Skittles asked if they should run an art contest for their fursona.

Skittles fursona art contest? — SKITTLES🎄 (@Skittles) December 8, 2021

At first, most users were simply surprised that Skittles would want to interact with such a niche community at all.

They asked me a question! I’m friendly. — SKITTLES🎄 (@Skittles) December 8, 2021

And some people even drew up the art of the fox/bunny hybrid named Cheryl that Skittles seemed to request.

Because the name Cheryl made me think cherry, so here is Cheryl the Bunox(Funny). They do rainbow magic!! pic.twitter.com/DJZfXkS0dl — Keishinkae (@Keishinkae) December 8, 2021

what if the sona was very cool and wore official skittle merch like the one i depicted in this sketch pic.twitter.com/OD4sbWDtBs — sprite🏳️‍⚧️- (@ripooof) December 8, 2021

However, things quickly took a more serious shift as the furry community got involved and started to sling insults at the major corporation.

inb4 cease and desist — Puck Fennec / Jalisco Coyote (@PuckFen) December 8, 2021

One prominent furry pointed out that the company that owns Skittles has ties to issues in the problematic cocoa trade.

Corporate mumbo jumbo from Mars' own website vs reality. The truth is that companies only instate these promises as brand PR, to curb growing activist action which creates public outrage at ethics violations, but only so much as public focus swells and wanes. pic.twitter.com/urVjsZ5A3y — ASSWOLF (@TheRealAsswolf) December 8, 2021

Another user claimed Skittles was participating in rainbow capitalism — when corporations take advantage of LGBTQ+ communities for their profit — among other things.

Corporations exploiting LGBT subcultures for marketing purposes sucks and also Skittles is owned by Mars, which is notorious for child slave labor, mass deforestation + environmental destruction, and animal testing 👎 https://t.co/2jdrOZKEfa — HIDDEN SPIRE 🎭🕯️🌕 (@hiddenspire) December 8, 2021

It looks like most furries, in general, do not want the fandom to be corporatized in any way, as one user pointed out.

Do not allow big corporations to co-opt furry. Not now, not ever. Skittles is owned by Mars, Inc., which is owned by the billionaire Mars family.



Do not let it happen. https://t.co/uDFyEzwzgM — Fox Making Books, Screaming (@AkkadianFox) December 8, 2021

One well-known lawyer within the fandom started a risque art contest that, while likely not serious, could very likely end up existing due to Rule 34. If the furry fandom “keeps weird” and pulled stunts like this, it would make it harder for major corporations to use it for marketing.

$5 to the person who draws the most outrageous NSFW image of a bag of Skittles wearing fox ears just getting completely railed by a strangely muscular horse-man. pic.twitter.com/P5XB0BYSOY — Col. Boozy Badger (@BoozyBadger) December 8, 2021

