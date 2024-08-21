‘Snoop dogg just be doing musical side quests’: Resurfaced footage of Snoop’s most epic collab proves why it became ‘the song of the summer for 14 years’

Let’s take a trip down memory lane for this one: think back to 2010 when Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg dropped the chart-topping hit “California Gurls.” Did your feet immediately start tapping when you heard the summertime song and Perry’s cheeky lyrics? Or was it Snoop’s verse that won you over? The track did something right because it landed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 (Perry’s recent song has not enjoyed the same success), but how much work went on behind the scenes?

Snoop is a serious musician, but he is also a bit of a comedian, so you may think he was messing around a bit when he was writing and recording his verse. However, a throwback TikTok video posted by user katyperrycrave shows how the rapper approached this project, and he was all business (with a blunt in hand). The short clip shows him listening to Perry’s lyrics (and jamming) and then recording his part. The text onscreen reads, “Snoop Dogg listening to California Gurls for the first time and then recording his verse is too nostalgic.”

TikTok user katyperrycrave captioned their post with the simple message, “most iconic collab.” Many people agree with this assessment, and fans are hyped about the video.

Fans react to Snoop Dogg recording his verse for California Gurls

The post’s comment section is filled with remarks about how Snoop Dogg brought his A-game! “I love how snoop dogg just be jumping on anything,” a comment reads. Another shared similar thoughts, writing, “love how he just sneaks zucchini into there.”

Other comments include “snoop dogg just be doing musical side quests,” “snoop dogg is sooooo hard for this i remember finding out about him bc of this song,” and “Song of the summer for 14 years.” You have to agree! Even if you haven’t heard this jam for over a decade, it just brings your right back to those good days!

