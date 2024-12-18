‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ set to speed past Disney’s latest live-action cash cow during U.S. opening

Box office predictions have started flowing in ahead of the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and surprisingly it seems that the blue blur is the fastest creature in all of the animal kingdom — at least in this very specific instance.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the latest release in the blockbusting franchise that’s gone a long way to redeeming the negative reception of video game adaptations. The first two movies were both hits, and if early reviews are to be believed this will also be another victory for Paramount.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 won’t be the only animal movie launching the week before Christmas, Disney is set to release the sequel to their live-action The Lion King movie, Mufasa: The Lion King on the very same day. However, Deadline is reporting that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to be the more popular choice.

The threequel is predicted to open domestically around the high $50 million mark, beating out Mufasa, with some analysts thinking it might do so with a $10 million deficit. But there is one advantage that Disney has up its sleeve and that’s the fact Mufasa opens days before Sonic internationally, so it will dominate the global market first with an expected $180 million take before Paramount’s blockbuster sequel has a chance to compete.

Image via Paramount Pictures

It’s surprising to see Sonic pull out in front of Mufasa domestically in the United States given the massive success that the first live-action Lion King saw, but it seems to be a testament to the incredible advertising campaign Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has had, paired with its top-notch cast.

While reviews for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are yet to trickle in, critics aren’t painting a positive picture of Mufasa. Currently, the sequel has a low 59 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes with almost 80 reviews submitted. It’s important to note that the first live-action Lion King movie also had a poor critic reception, but still managed to be loved by audiences.

Screenshot via Walt Disney Studios

For what it’s worth, this is something that Sonic the Hedgehog has also seen in its previous movies. Both Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel received mediocre critic scores before smashing the Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes with both of the currently released movies receiving audience scores in the 90 percent range. With that being the case, it won’t be easy to tell how these movies will perform until fans around the globe start getting their chance to check them out.

Whether you’re planning to see Mufasa or Sonic, there’s no denying that moviegoers are spoiled for choice this holiday season. Both of these movies are set to arrive in theaters across the United States on Dec. 20, 2024, and tickets are currently on sale now in all of the usual places. If you want to catch up on either franchise, both of the previous Sonic movies are streaming on Paramount Plus, while The Lion King is available to watch on Disney Plus right now.

