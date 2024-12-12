‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ meets ‘Elf,’ ‘Love Actually,’ and ‘Home Alone’ in festive movie poster crossover

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is right around the corner and as you would expect the promotion is kicking into overdrive. Alongside new footage from the film there have been several posters released to advertise the movie, many of them themed after iconic holiday movies.

Recommended Videos

Continuing the massively popular live-action Sonic film series, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on Dec. 20, 2024. While all of your favorite characters will be back again for the threequel, there is also the addition of the massively popular antihero Shadow the Hedgehog to look forward to.

Before we get a chance to see Shadow in action, you can get a glimpse at him and other important characters from the film in these holiday-themed posters. Spoiler alert, they’re incredible.

Nobody can forget another iconic Jim Carrey movie, How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Scrooged is back with a Dr. Robotnik twist

Lee Majdoub knows Santa in this Elf remix poster

Agent Stone must be a South Pole elf…#SonicMovie3 – in theatres December 20. #12HoursofSonic pic.twitter.com/khktob0wg2 — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) December 11, 2024

Four Christmases or two supervillains?

Check out this new Four Christmases-inspired poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 3! #12HoursOfSonic #SonicMovie3 pic.twitter.com/axrrkY2aEK — IGN (@IGN) December 11, 2024

Who wouldn’t be interested in this version of Love Actually?

Sonic the Hedgehog is Home Alone

Christmas Vacation just got a little more evil

Even Die Hard made the cut confirming once and for all it is a holiday movie

That’s a lot of great posters for one film right? There’s still every possibility that more will come.

As we approach the movie’s release, the promotional rollout for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been getting better each day, and pairing hand-in-hand with the positive reactions from the film’s premiere. It really is shaping up to be another hit in a franchise that doesn’t know how to miss — aside from that original trailer, which we’ve all done our best to forget.

While reviews aren’t out for the threequel yet, reactions paint the picture that this will be another fun action comedy for the iconic video game speedster, and many even claim it to be better than the previous two films. That would be quite the accomplishment, given that they both currently hold incredible scores on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences having them each in the 90 % range. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 would need to land a near-perfect score to top these, which would make it one of the best video game adaptions ever made.

Image via Paramount Pictures

The addition of Shadow to the franchise is likely to be a big motivation for longtime fans of the franchise to head out and see the film. What helps even more is the fact that the character is to be voiced by everyone’s favorite action star, Keanu Reeves.

Reeves joins the already stacked cast for Sonic the Hedgehog that includes Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Idris Elba.

If you haven’t yet watched the first two Sonic the Hedgehog movies, then you’ve still got a bit of time to catch up. Both of the previous movies are available to stream on Paramount Plus now ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 landing in theaters on Dec. 20, 2024.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy