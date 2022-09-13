‘Squid Game’ creator teases the plot for season two

While details about the second season of Netflix’s massive hit Korean drama Squid Game have been kept under wraps, on the 2022 Emmys red carpet, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk gave fans a tease of what is to come.

Speaking to Deadline, Dong-hyuk shared that there is a big change headed for the show’s main character Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung Jae. In this second season, number 456 will be out for revenge, picking up where things left off at the end of season one.

Going further, Dong-hyuk explained that when Gi-Hun returns in the second season, he will be a completely different character than we knew from the first. He will be much more serious than during the first season.

Deadline asked Jung Jae about the second season of the show, however, he said that he hadn’t yet seen a script.

Squid Game launched in September of 2021, with the entire season dropping at once. Following this, the show was binged more than any other in the history of Netflix. Squid Game recorded a whopping 1.65 billion hours watched in its first 28 days on the streaming service. Following its success, the show was officially confirmed for a second season.

Where the show left off at the end of season one, Gi-Hun had a way out of the madness that is the Squid Game, but instead chose to head back inside; we now know this decision was driven by vengeance.

Outside of this, we don’t have a lot of information about the next season, which is expected to arrive sometime in 2023 or 2024.