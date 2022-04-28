‘Star Trek’ veteran confirms return in ‘Picard’ season 3

A third season of Star Trek: Picard will come in 2023, and while Jeri Ryan’s character suffered some setbacks in this second season, she says her Seven of Nine will be back for more adventures next year.

“Yes, you’ll see Seven again, I can tell you that. I think the fans will not be disappointed. The season is huge, and it is a very worthy send off for all these characters.”

Ryan says she will be in more of the production in an article published by The Hollywood Reporter today. In the piece, Ryan talks about the tough moment Seven has with the Borg in a recent episode. The actress revealed she never thought she would play the character again after Star Trek: Voyager ended and lauds the number of women on the show, both as characters and in various capacities behind the scenes.

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in season 2 of 'Picard' Patrick Stewart as Admiral Jean-Luc Picard, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker and Evan Evagora as Elnor in season 2 of 'Picard' Patrick Stewart as Admiral Jean-Luc Picard and John De Lancie as Q in season 2 of 'Picard'

“It’s incredible how many women I’ve gotten to work with and the crew and the producers and the writers. You know, I’ve said before, but it was a really huge moment for me in the first season when there was the first female camera operator I’ve worked with — in my entire career! It’s been really incredible.”

Star Trek: Picard airs on Paramount Plus. The final episode of its second season comes out Thursday. The series follows Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard 20 years after 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis and finds him retired, haunted by the death of Data, and ultimately drawn out of retirement and into a new adventure.