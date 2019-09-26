New Star Wars Comic Links Luke Skywalker To Rogue One

While Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker will be part of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, reportedly as a Force Ghost, the character is also cropping up in other Star Wars media. The officially-licensed Star Wars comics from Marvel have provided extensive back-story and fillers to explain gaps between different parts of the saga, giving fans some intriguing connections between characters and existing movies. A new issue of the comics series will continue this approach by linking Luke to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The plot, which you can see in Star Wars #71, takes place between Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Luke is part of a Rebel mission to find a new base, and is trying to throw off the Empire by travelling to Sergia, an Inner Rim world. During his time on the planet, Luke meets Warba, a junker with some Force sensitivity, who teaches the young Jedi about some of the concepts behind his power and how it has been used in the past. This story adds to previous comics that have explored Luke’s relationship to the events of Rogue One.

Rogue One BTS Gallery 1 of 13

Click to skip Rogue One BTS Photo "To strike back" 🌙 'Two Tubes' on the planet Jedha, in front of a crashed X-wing. - From Instagram User Deltalex

Rogue One BTS Photo "Take action" 💥 Stormtroopers ready to fight on the set of #RogueOne - From Instagram User Deltalex

Rogue One BTS Photo One of the more hidden areas on the set of #RogueOne. One of the coolest areas too 💫 - From Instagram User Deltalex

Rogue One BTS Photo Excited to share another batch of #RogueOne photos! Here we gooo 🎬Have you all seen it yet? - From Instagram User Deltalex

Rogue One BTS Photo Exploring planet Jedha on the set of #RogueOne 🌒 Totally spotted this guy during the first half of the film and couldn't contain my excitement! - From Instagram User Deltalex

Rogue One BTS Photo Hello to all of my new #StarWars fans! Thanks for following. Still a few more shots to share from the set of #RogueOne. Another detail shot from planet Jedha 💫 - From Instagram User Deltalex

Rogue One BTS Photo Empty corridors on the set of #RogueOne 🎞 - From Instagram User Deltalex

Rogue One BTS Photo The Onlooker 👁 Rogue One Still 📷 Another one of my favourites taken on the set of #RogueOne. It's amazing that amongst the incredible yet chaotic process of filming a movie, I was able to capture this quiet, yet powerful moment behind the scenes. - From Instagram User Deltalex

Rogue One BTS Photo Close up #RogueOne. Can you guess who it is? 🎬 - From Instagram User Deltalex

Rogue One BTS Photo It's official!! Rogue One is out in cinemas all over Australia! I attended the premiere last night ahh (see my story). I don't think I've ever been more excited to see a film. It exceeded all of my expectations. May the force be with you, cause it's one hell of a ride!! 💥 - From Instagram User Deltalex

Rogue One BTS Photo "It's Rogue. Rogue One", powerfully said by @rizahmed's character, Bodhi Rook ⚡️ Very excited to share another capture from my visit on the #RogueOne set. Only 5 more days until Rogue One is released here in Aus!! - From Instagram User Deltalex

Rogue One BTS Photo Stepping into this hidden gem on the set of #RogueOne was so surreal. Pretty sure I'm not the only one who'd want to take it for a quick spin 💫 Thanks to the shoutout from @starwarsmovies yesterday, there are a few more of you today 😁 Thanks for following! Make sure to go back and look at all the other shots I've posted! - From Instagram User Deltalex

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Part of this teaching includes reference to the Guardians of the Whills, and their mantra “I am one with the Force. And the Force is with me.” Fans of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will remember this as a line from Donnie Yen’s Chirrut Îmwe, as he goes into battle against imperial troops. Luke is then inspired by the teaching, connecting his development as a Jedi to the Whills and a lesser-explored side of the Force in the Star Wars universe.

It’s certainly an inventive use of existing Star Wars mythology by the comic’s creative team of Greg Pak, Phil Noto, and Clayton Cowles, and one of many you can find if digging into the Marvel comics. Given the closure that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker should give Luke, we’d love to see more of these details crop up in other media, adding to what we’ve already heard about how the new movie will reveal some surprising (and spoiler-y) back-story for the character.