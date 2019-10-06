Marvel Comics Planning To Relaunch Star Wars Next Year

During the last year, the Star Wars comic books have shed some light on the franchise’s most pressing questions, providing readers with information on Supreme Leader Snoke and giving us a glimpse at one of Leia Organa’s boyfriends. While the comics might not be as popular as Star Wars movies, merch, and TV shows, they’ve certainly developed a dedicated fanbase, and it looks like Marvel has no plans to end things anytime soon.

In fact, the company is planning to relaunch the series come January, shortly after the release of The Rise of Skywalker. You see, the current run of Marvel’s Star Wars comics kicked off back in 2015, and fleshed out the period between Episode IV: A New Hope and Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. Now, the upcoming relaunch will focus on the events that take place after The Empire Strikes Back and before Return of the Jedi.

Specific plot points haven’t been revealed, but it looks like we’ll see how Luke transformed into the Jedi master that we saw infiltrate Jabba The Hutt’s headquarters, especially after he had his hand cut off by his own father. Similarly, head writer Charles Soule plans to focus on Princess Leia and Lando Calrissian.

As you might imagine, there’s a good chance we won’t see much of Han Solo – after all, this relaunch takes place between Episodes V and VI, which means the lovable smuggler is currently frozen in carbonite and is being held as a prisoner by Jabba. Needless to say, though, we’re interested to see where the Star Wars comic series goes from here, though as several outlets have pointed out already, it would be surprising if this new run lasts as long as its predecessor.