Star Wars Confirms Han Solo’s One Of The Most Important People In The Galaxy

While there’s no question as to the popularity of Han Solo as a character in the pop culture landscape, some Star Wars fans might unconsciously consider him to be no more important to the plot than a sidekick serving the story’s main protagonist, Luke Skywalker.

Even though the current canonical timeline already proves that this assessment couldn’t be further from the truth, the new Star Wars comic series by Charles Soule, titled War of the Bounty Hunters, once again confirms just how significant of a player Han is in the galaxy far, far away.

The new narrative is set between the events of Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back and Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, depicting the trials of Boba Fett in his quest to deliver the scruffy-looking nerf herder to Jabba the Hutt. And even for a legendary bounty hunter such as him, who essentially knows no equal both among the Mandalorians and throughout the galaxy, the task proves more challenging than expected.

After Han’s carbonite shell starts malfunctioning, Boba seeks help on Nat Shaddaa. As the mercenary goes to the fighting pits to clear his debt, a group of armed thugs arrive and steal the scoundrel, delivering him to none other than the Crimson Dawn from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Amidst all these developments, perhaps the biggest twist is the fact that the criminal syndicate is now under the control of Qi’ra, Han’s love interest from the spinoff flick.

It’s also here when Star Wars once again reaffirms Han’s significance not only in the context of the story but of the fictional world as a whole. As Qi’ra explains, “[Han] is directly connected to almost every powerful faction in the galaxy… They all love him, hate him, need him, owe him, or are owed by him. Han Solo unites the galaxy.”

Have you had the chance to check out Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters? If so, what were your thoughts on the new story? Sound off below.