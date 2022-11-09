‘Star Wars’ fans are already calling this ‘Andor’ scene one of the best in the entire franchise

This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 10

It’s been 45 years since A New Hope released into theaters and changed the world of cinema. Since then, Star Wars has gone on to dominate every conceivable form of entertainment media with a practically bottomless flood of content. Even after all of that, some diehard fans are already naming a scene in this week’s Andor as one of the all-time greatest moments in the history of the franchise.

Episode 10 – “One Way Out” – is a straight-up banger from start to finish, with fans already calling for Emmy recognition for Andy Serkis’ performance as Kino Loy. But, towards the end of the episode, even he’s upstaged by Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen.

In a twist, it’s revealed that one of the ISB lieutenants is a double agent working for the Rebels, though he’s crumbling under the pressure of his double life. Wanting a way out, he miserably asks Luthen what he’s sacrificed. Skarsgård delivers a truly epic monologue in reply, furiously saying “I burn my life to make a sunrise that I know I’ll never see!”

Fans, to put it mildly, blown away:

Episode 10 of #Andor



Luthen's response at the end.. that's gotta be one of the best ever monologues in Star Wars. — Sian (@76Wilbury) November 9, 2022

Can the show really top this?

Episode 10 about broke me. Serkis deserves all the awards, and then make a bunch more awards and give them all to Skarsgard. Luthen’s monologue is the best Star Wars dialogue we will ever get. It’s all beautiful. 100/10 #OneWayOut #Andor — Boba Rhett 🇺🇸 (there/their/they’re) (@srbarnett) November 9, 2022

We’re tempted to go back and watch it again:

#Andor luthen's dialogue at the end of this episode is the sickest beat sw's ever dropped — mon mothma's divorce attorney (@waypastkathou) November 9, 2022

Skarsgård delivers:

#Andor spoilers

“so what do i sacrifice? everything”



luthen’s speech was chilling pic.twitter.com/QIYF8LLYXu — sabine ☽☾ 57 | ANDOR SPOILERS (@hunterbadbatch) November 9, 2022

We got chills too:

That speech by Luthen Rael in the newest episode of #Andor. CHILLS. Brilliant, brilliant performance by Stellan Skarsgård. #StarWars — Barbatos (@TriviaOfRivia) November 9, 2022

We just don’t see this quality of writing in Star Wars:

#Andor spoilers

luthen’s monologue was poetry, like i was taken aback by how beautiful and tragic it was — kit 🤍💥 (@kithenrietta) November 9, 2022

#Andor Thoughts

There are very few times I’ve listened to a monologue and thought “Holy shit that’s some of the best writing I’ve ever heard” but Luthen’s monologue was *chef’s kiss*. Best written episode of Andor thus as far as dialogue goes 😮‍💨 — Danielle ✨Andor✨ (@danies394) November 9, 2022

Maybe he’s even earned this title:

Luthen is now hands down one of the most interesting characters we’ve seen in Star Wars for years, and we desperately hope he sticks around for the second season. Right now he’s on a collision course with Cassian Andor, as he considers him a loose end to be erased after the Aldhani heist. We know that the title hero will go on to be at the core of the Rebellion, so fingers crossed the two reconcile quickly, and we get a whole bunch more incredible scenes like this.