Star Wars fans went wild on social media after The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal said during the Star Wars celebration that he may be ready to have a child.

During a Q&A panel, Pascal said that it was “hard to be separated to be separated from Grogu” and that it was the closest thing he’s experienced to being a dad. He ended his answer by saying that maybe now is the time to have a child.

Since that press conference, Star Wars fans are convinced that Pascal would make a good dad. I mean, why wouldn’t he? He has such a close attachment to a young alien baby; imagine what he would be like with an actual human child.

🥰Pedro Pascal would make a great Dad — 🦋ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ🥊ᴬᵗᵉᵉᶻ🎪 (@Sophie_Woit) May 28, 2022

🥰Pedro Pascal would make a great Dad — 🦋ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ🥊ᴬᵗᵉᵉᶻ🎪 (@Sophie_Woit) May 28, 2022

Naturally, Star Wars fans began to volunteer themselves to bear Pascal’s future child. Some even threw away their original plans to not have kids just so they can have some “hands-on lightsaber training” with the wielder of the dark blade.

I don’t want to have kids. But I would with Pedro Pascal — 🍷🐕Hannigram’s child🐕🍷 (@hannigramschild) May 29, 2022

My uterus is up for grabs. 😍 — Ele she/her (@MissChelie) May 28, 2022

While it is unknown if Pascal genuinely wants a kid now or later down the line, he certainly has a wealth of options for who he can use the force with. After all, it seems like a lot of Star Wars fans are ready to answer the call for the sake of the galaxy.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is scheduled to come out on Disney Plus on February 2023.