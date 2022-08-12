‘Star Wars’ fans debate their fave Bounty Hunters not named Din

When it comes to Star Wars fans’ favorite bounty hunters there’s an obvious choice. Din Djarin from The Mandalorian has been such a success that his popularity even eclipsed the OG bounty Hunter Boba Fett. Over on the subreddit r/StarWars, user george123890yang posed the following following question: “Who’s your favorite bounty hunter outside of Din Djarin (The Mandalorian), Cade Bane and the Fett family.”

This isn’t necessarily an easy question because casual Star Wars are probably only aware of those three. This of course doesn’t mean there aren’t more, however.

User ToastedVortex chose one specific bounty hunter for a pretty innocuous reason: “Embo because I like his cool hat and dog buddy.” Others, like STDsInAJuiceBoX, also chose Embo. “Hell yeah, dude even snowboarded down a mountain on his hat.”

User Lord_Strudel chose Embo for a different reason:

“I was also going to say Embo for those reason plus he has the most bounty Hunter feel to him. Efficient, competent, knows his limits and is one of the few bounty hunters shown to successfully complete their missions.”

Embo is a Kyuzo bounty hunter who lived during the time of the Clone Wars. Embo’s “dog” is a male Anooba named Marrok. Here he is snowboarding:

Day 2 of #BobaFest2021 means a shoutout to my favorite bounty hunter, Embo! I can’t decide what I like about him more—his mysterious personality, his pet wolf, his bowcaster, or his cool hat! pic.twitter.com/hZJkO3raeT — Eric Price (@MarathonToMay) November 9, 2021

User Intelligent_Map_860 chose a different hunter. “IG-88. He works 24 hours a day, 30 days a month.” User ElSatanno agreed. “Came here to say IG-88, not disappointed to not be first.”

IG-88 is a hunter droid who killed his creators and became one of the scariest bounty hunters in the galaxy. He’s not to be confused with IG-11 from The Mandalorian.

User Zardhas gave another answer: “Durge of course,” and user history_nerd92 agreed that “Durge was OP as hell.” User Et2355 gave a similar answer:

“I’ll second Durge. In the 2003 clone wars when he just refuses to die and then has those gross muscle things that grow and explode. That stuff freaked me out as a kid.”

Durge was a bounty hunter that appeared in the Star Wars: Clone Wars miniseries.

Other bounty hunters that also got a mention include Dengar, Zuckuss, Ventress, Tobias Beckett, and 4-LOM. User legoman1_____ provided the nicest answer of all: “All bounty hunters are really cool in my opinion, I love how they added backstory to some in the clone wars tv show.” User Woeful_Wire78 agreed.

“Indeed. I like how every bounty hunter has their own special flare to them. It makes them unique and interesting in their own ways.”