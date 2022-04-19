‘Star Wars’ fans still salty over Boba Fett being snubbed on his own show
Star Wars fans are still not over the fact that The Book of Boba Fett, serving as the titular bounty hunter’s solo outing after more than four decades, practically sets the character aside in favor of Din Djarin, Luke Skywalker, and even a bit of Ahsoka Tano, not to mention numerous other subplots.
In fairness, there was always a part of us that knew despite Boba Fett’s overwhelming popularity within the fandom, what made the mercenary compelling in the first place was his enigmatic nature. The Book of Boba Fett tosses that out as soon as the narrative starts to revolve around the character as a protagonist or even an anti-hero when, in truth, Boba Fett works best when he’s a side character — like his appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian — and not the main lead.
That’s probably what showrunners Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau also figured out when making the series, which is why they essentially used it as a backdoor pilot to further expand the story of the MandoVerse. Now, a lot of Star Wars fans are worried about the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus not incorporating as much of Ewan McGregor as they’re expecting — which must be a lot — and some are still even salty about how The Book of Boba Fett treated Temuera Morrison.
I mean, there’s no way they’d squander this opportunity now that they’ve got both McGregor and Hayden Christensen back, right? Well…
Nothing is a guarantee…
Some didn’t mind the ‘standalone’ nature of some of Boba Fett’s episodes.
He probably doesn’t get a say in the matter.
Much like The Book of Boba Fett, the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi will consist of six episodes, with the first two releasing on the Mouse House’s streaming service on May 27.