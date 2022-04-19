Star Wars fans are still not over the fact that The Book of Boba Fett, serving as the titular bounty hunter’s solo outing after more than four decades, practically sets the character aside in favor of Din Djarin, Luke Skywalker, and even a bit of Ahsoka Tano, not to mention numerous other subplots.

In fairness, there was always a part of us that knew despite Boba Fett’s overwhelming popularity within the fandom, what made the mercenary compelling in the first place was his enigmatic nature. The Book of Boba Fett tosses that out as soon as the narrative starts to revolve around the character as a protagonist or even an anti-hero when, in truth, Boba Fett works best when he’s a side character — like his appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian — and not the main lead.

That’s probably what showrunners Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau also figured out when making the series, which is why they essentially used it as a backdoor pilot to further expand the story of the MandoVerse. Now, a lot of Star Wars fans are worried about the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus not incorporating as much of Ewan McGregor as they’re expecting — which must be a lot — and some are still even salty about how The Book of Boba Fett treated Temuera Morrison.

So, will #ObiWanKenobi be in every episode of his own show? 🤷‍♂️😉 — Boba Fett Fan Club 🔜 SWCA (@bobafettfanclub) April 19, 2022

I mean, there’s no way they’d squander this opportunity now that they’ve got both McGregor and Hayden Christensen back, right? Well…

We all said the same thing about Temuera Morrison… — MandaloreClone5 (@MandaloreClone5) April 19, 2022

Nothing is a guarantee…

I'd say yes because that's literally the title of the show, but now even that isn't a guarantee. — butter boy the arch-clanker (@nic_the_buttery) April 19, 2022

Some didn’t mind the ‘standalone’ nature of some of Boba Fett’s episodes.

I don’t mind the standalone episodes, found them refreshing, only problem was the handling of Boba’s development



Not hating, looking for hate, or condoning hare — _kjoil (@skarkjoil) April 19, 2022

He probably doesn’t get a say in the matter.

I seriously doubt McGregor would allow Obi Wan to be sidelined. He's been waiting too long to do this show to be a secondary character even for one episode. — Star Wars Is Life (@ckjedi66) April 19, 2022

Much like The Book of Boba Fett, the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi will consist of six episodes, with the first two releasing on the Mouse House’s streaming service on May 27.