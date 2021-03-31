Star Wars: The High Republic Confirms Two Fan-Favorite Jedi Are Trans Non-Binary

When Star Wars initially came back under the flag of Disney, it was clear that the Mouse House was pushing towards more inclusivity in that galaxy far, far away. And even though these efforts haven’t always been well received by fans, some of whom even go so far as to suggest that the brand has become “too woke,” the company apparently doesn’t intend to back down now.

In fact, Lucasfilm’s latest endeavor to cater to minorities has revealed itself through Star Wars: The High Republic, the new publishing initiative that takes us 200 years before the events of the Skywalker Saga and depicts the golden age of the Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic.

Over the past few months, we’ve been properly introduced to the world of the High Republic, and while the narrative certainly lacks the intrigue of the main story, most fans would agree that it’s been a successful attempt at expanding the established lore of George Lucas’ sci-fi universe.

One of these praiseworthy works is Cavan Scott’s The High Republic comic series, depicting the trials of the Jedi in restoring peace to a fractured galaxy. And this week, the official Instagram page for Star Wars has just confirmed that two of the Jedi who appear in the series identify as trans non-binary: Terec and Ceret.

The revelation came with the announcement of the sixth issue’s cover, which you can see below, that features the Jedi Knights, who are Kotabi humanoid twins that share a Force ability known as “bond-twins,” allowing them to be mentally and physically linked, even over great distances.

The fourth and fifth issues of Star Wars: The High Republic comic series will release on April 7th and May 12th, respectively, so we still have a while until the sixth chapter arrives on June 30th.