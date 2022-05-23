‘Star Wars’ meme savagely shuts down sassy Uncle Owen

Sometimes the only way to fight a meme is with another meme, and the newest response to an Obi-Wan Kenobi making its way through the online Star Wars fandom is particularly flame-y. But it’s making Luke Skywalker’s Uncle Owen Lars a lot less spicy.

One of the first memes to spawn from the first official trailer for Disney Plus’ upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi mini-series was Sassy Uncle Owen, which featured actor/director Joel Edgerton as Lars, shutting Obi-Wan down fast when he suggests he should train the Lars’ nephew Luke Skywalker, son of Anakin. “Like you trained his father?” replies Owen, generating the Galactic Basic equivalent of “DAAAAAAMMMN!!” echoing through the internet.

Many fans loved the sass, taking Owen’s side that Kenobi isn’t exactly arguing from a point of strength given how his first apprentice ended up. However, fans of Kenobi weren’t just going to sit down and take it, and one of them has responded with a new meme that really roasts Uncle Owen. And yes, they did go there.

Have you ever heard the tragedy of Owen Lars The Savage? #ObiWanKenobi pic.twitter.com/YhBMMhu6mZ — The SWU 🔜 #SWCA🎉 (@TheSWU) May 23, 2022

Ouch. The memes are a far cry from being an elegant weapon for a more civilized age. But sometimes you have to fight the sass with the savage. After all, Luke only has a few years to go before the most awkward father/son reunion in the history of the galaxy, so maybe Old Ben (and here’s hoping the new series finally explains the nickname) should teach the kid a lightsaber move or two before it’s too late.

In any case, Owen should really put some ointment on that burn. Looks pretty bad.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney Plus this Friday.