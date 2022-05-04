Owen Lars has no chill when it comes to his stepbrother Anakin Skywalker.

As if the titular Jedi Master in Obi-Wan Kenobi wasn’t already tormenting himself enough over the fall of Anakin to the dark side, it looks like even Uncle Owen blames him for the death of his step-brother.

The new Star Wars show takes place 10 years after the events of Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, depicting the older years of Ben Kenobi in exile as he watches over an adolescent Luke Skywalker. Things will take a turn for the worse when the Inquisitors arrive on Tatooine to hunt down one of the last remaining Jedi Knights, but it seems that Owen and our protagonist have been keeping in touch ever since he brought them the infant Luke in the final moments of the prequel trilogy.

At one point in the new trailer, Obi-Wan tells Owen that Luke must eventually be trained in the ways of the Force, and the good old moisture farmer hits back by saying, “Like you trained his father?,” giving the poor Jedi Master a greater burn than what we went through on the molten banks of Mustafar.

We always knew the emotional stakes would be high in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and some fans are glad that Disney is totally going there.

Uncle Owen calling out Obi-Wan is the type of interactions I was hoping to see https://t.co/uiV0xZPWzY — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) May 4, 2022

Others think that Owen is just trying to keep Luke safe like in the comics, though Obi-Wan is arguably trying to do the same.

Uncle Owen is exactly like the comics and I love it. Just a total dick to Obi-Wan because he wants to keep Luke safe pic.twitter.com/LFyXFf592h — Mike Carolla (@SJTimes13) May 4, 2022

The man has a point when you think about it, but just imagine what he’d do if he learned that Anakin didn’t die as a result of Order 66 and that it was Obi-Wan himself who left him for dead in Revenge of the Sith.

get his ass, owen pic.twitter.com/Pt5mQi44Kp — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 4, 2022

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi arrive on Disney Plus May 27.