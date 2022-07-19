Stay calm, but Brad Pitt wore a skirt to the German premiere of ‘Bullet Train’

Brad Pitt is dropping jaws and serving looks at the German premiere of his upcoming blockbuster, Bullet Train.

While Pitt’s style frequently exists across several planes, from red carpet chic to casual and thirst-trappy (it’s a thing, trust us), his look at the premiere today is new for him. Wearing a brown jacket with a light pink shirt underneath, he donned a skirt to pull the look together.

At the Berlin premiere of "Bullet Train," Brad Pitt beats the heat by wearing a kilt. pic.twitter.com/qpK0AFCpsA — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 19, 2022

His entire ensemble was finished off with combat-style boots, necklaces, and a deep v-neck due to the top of his shirt being unbuttoned; Pitt looked relaxed and quite handsome as he waved to fans and stopped to pose for pictures.

“No eff’s givin’” is my favorite Brad Pitt aesthetic 😂 you know there were stylists all around him wanting to iron that damn shirt and he’s just like “Nah, it’s fine” 😂 pic.twitter.com/ohks936uLw — Simply Brad (@SimplyBradCom) July 19, 2022

The skirt was longer in the back, shorter in the front, which had fans swooning — and also wishing he’d taken it a bit shorter. Think of his style in Troy, for example.

He could have gone shorter, like this 😉 #BradPitt pic.twitter.com/KPTGQRIF32 — “lacked credibility in many important areas" (@Brads_Lip_Balm) July 19, 2022

Paired with tortoise sunglasses, Pitt proves that he could wear anything and still grab our attention — as if we ever doubted it.

Brad Pitt once again serves a LOOK pic.twitter.com/jRJVkCBjWH — Brad Pitt Web (@BradPittWeb) July 19, 2022

He also wore gold rings on his hands to further snazz up the look, and we’re asking ourselves if there’s anything Pitt can’t pull off. The answer, so far, is no — he can do it all.

Brad Pitt gives us a brand new look for the #BulletTrainMovie Berlin premiere pic.twitter.com/qAneLCnBn2 — Brad Pitt Web (@BradPittWeb) July 19, 2022

Onlookers also captured a video of Pitt alongside co-star Aaron Taylor Johnson and, well, it’s the fourth time we’ve been parched because of a celebrity on the internet today. Thanks, Hollywood Chrises, and Dylan O’Brien.

This fan found another image of Pitt, back in the 1990s (yes, we’re aging ourselves here), in which he wore a dress for a photo shoot on the beach. The man has an eye for fashion and experiments with looks he loves.

From 1999 to 2022, Pitt never goes out of style.

You can see Bullet Train in theaters on August 5, and it will be a wild ride.