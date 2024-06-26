Stephen King knows the outcome of the 2024 election – and he wants you to prepare

Legendary author Stephen King, a longtime anti-Donald Trump proponent, has confidently posted his prediction for the 2024 United States presidential election on X.

The “King of Horror” — who famously penned iconic stories like 1974’s Carrie, 1977’s The Shining, 1986’s It, and 1987’s Misery — expressed his strong belief that the bumbling maniac’s bid to be reelected would fail in just eight words: “Trump is going to lose. Prepare for it.”

Of course, this prompted a varied response from potential voters on different sides of the political fence, with many agreeing with King’s assessment and some still unconditionally defending their vile orange god like their lives depended on it.

How did X react to Stephen King’s prediction?

Trumpers united in their… barely double-digit amounts… to retort King’s prediction wittily.

Terence K. Williams couldn’t think of anything original to say, so he wrote, “Stephen King is going to lose his mind when Trump wins. Prepare for it.” Hi, I’m KellyJo flaunted her wildly inaccurate definition of “normal” by saying, “Trump is going to win in a landslide and return America to normalcy.” And Paul A. Szypula said, “Joe Biden has dementia. Accept it,” which he came up with all by himself.

However, many were sane people who agreed with King. Emre Yurttas said, “He sure will! There’s no chance he will win! We are so ready!” OscarAI commented, “Let us hope so. It would be the best thing for the whole world.” Trixie replied, “He is going to lose LARGE. Historical humiliation.” Impiety stated, “That would be good.” And Bruce, R.F. asked, “Wasn’t he convicted of 24+ felonies? How can a convicted felon run for office?”

If King’s prediction is correct — and let’s hope it is, because a convicted felon running a country is the worst look imaginable — expect Trump’s cult to cry “RIGGED ELECTION” again. To follow Terence K. Williams’ example and unoriginally quote the man himself, “Prepare for it.”

