‘Stranger Things’ creators reveal they were still working on the VFX this morning

One of, if not the biggest pull of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series Stranger Things is the way it draws on nostalgia; the stylings, the sounds, everything is a tantalizing pull back to 80s.

With this in mind, it’s entirely possible that series creators Matt and Ross Duffer were feeling nostalgic for high school or college life, which, for many of us, involved putting the finishing touches on important assignments mere hours, nay, minutes, before the deadline. There’s no other explanation to be had for why the brothers allegedly added special effects to the final two episodes of season four of Stranger Things after the episodes in question had already been aired.

According to Steven Weintraub, editor-in-chief at Collider.com, the brothers informed him that the shots were uploaded earlier this morning, and given that it takes 24 hours for any changes to upload to the live service, there may be a few visual discrepancies for those who managed to get an early viewing in.

FYI the #dufferbrothers told me they finished a bunch of VFX shots on #StrangerThings4 episode 9 this morning and uploaded them to the @netflix server so if you watch the episode at 2am tonight you might not see the final shots. Better to sleep and wake up and then watch. pic.twitter.com/de2igDhnRJ — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 1, 2022

I guess it takes 24 hours after upload to populate in the Netflix system. — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 1, 2022

Twitter was nothing short of fascinated by the tomfoolery at play. Some users were in disbelief that these finishing touches were put off until quite literally the last minute.

so what was everyone doing these past 3 years — SPOILERS – leah | #1 babysitter steve (@nancysrifle) July 1, 2022

This doesn’t make sense. Can you explain? Why would they upload an unfinished version in the first place? So many questions… — Martlet (@martapalley) July 1, 2022

Others took a more optimistic view on things, challenging themselves and others to see if they can spot the differences between the newest version of the show, and the version they watched before the changes went live.

Thanks for the heads up this actually made me more excited to watch tonight to see before and after for whatever is missing or needed improvement — Andrew (@_ThisIsAndrew) July 1, 2022

Hasn’t it been 24 hours already? You know what I’ll just rewatch after I finish Volume 2. — alex | SEEN VOLUME 2 | Byler (@alexshipsbyler) July 1, 2022

However you choose to navigate the on and off-Netflix nuances of Stranger Things, proceed with caution, as the internet seems to be crawling with spoilers today. But now, with all of season four available to stream on Netflix, you’ve all the tools you need to arm yourself against them; go forth, and protect the integrity of Stranger Things suspense!