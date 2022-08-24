‘Stranger Things’ fans demand more wholesome moments among the misery

Fans of Stranger Things are longing to see more levity in the show to offset the stress of Vecna’s ominous plan for world domination.

Redditor Vyvunn999 posted an adorable GIF in the r/StrangerThings subreddit of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) offering Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) a slice of pineapple pizza as Argyle (Eduardo Franco) playfully restrains him. They added the thoughtful caption, “They’ve all been through so much. We need more wholesome moments like this!”

It’s safe to say that the main characters in Stranger Things have suffered countless harrowing experiences throughout the series, and there’s no telling how that kind of stress might affect them when they reach adulthood. Fans of the series empathized with how difficult it must be for them to carry the weight of the world on their young shoulders.

exLatterAbalone9257 agreed with the original post and described the pineapple pizza scene as “funny, tender, and heartwarming.”

LilyMarie90 liked seeing the kids enjoy themselves, but pointed out the lighthearted fun at Surfer Boy Pizza lasted only for a fleeting moment before they had to devise an effective defense strategy against The Mind Flayer.

NJShadow joked that the universe sent Arygle to Hawkins to balance out all the drama his peers are going through.

There’s no better remedy for overcoming hard luck than spending time with true friends. Few things are as healing as relaxing with cherished loved ones whose presence offers acceptance, good will, and peace of mind. These edifying qualities are beautifully captured in the wonderful silliness of the pineapple pizza scene. Hopefully, there will be more moments like this for the gang in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.