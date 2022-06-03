‘Stranger Things’ fans have deemed this minor character the ‘funniest’ in the whole show

Stranger Things has a whole host of likeable jokesters, including the newly-introduced Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, and the ever-hysterical Dustin Henderson, played by Gaten Matarazzo. However, Stranger Things 2 newcomer, 15-year-old Priah Ferguson, seems to be taking the lead.

Ferguson portrays Erica Sinclair, the younger sister of Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) who undergoes a transformation from a sarcastic nerd-hater to a full-fledged Dungeons & Dragons fanatic. Ferguson’s Erica made her on-screen debut in the second episode of the second season, titled “Chapter Two: Trick or Treat, Freak.” From Season 2 onwards, Erica was promoted to a main character and series regular.

Erica had some witty one-liners and some real zingers in Stranger Things 3, especially with quick-fire quips like “You can’t spell ‘America’ without ‘Erica,’” which has become one of her most memorable quotes. Ferguson stepped up her game in Stranger Things 4, however, when 11-year-old Erica fired some sarcasm at her older rivals, such as Jason Carver (Mason Dye), the lead basketball star at Hawkins High and resident jock. Reddit is all abuzz after Volume One aired on Netflix last week, but the Strangers (Stranger Things fans) are showing the love for Erica, who played a more significant role in this season and last. One Reddit post shared screenshots from a specific scene where Erica flips Jason’s condescension on its head and proves that she isn’t one to be messed with.

Before that, Erica had been invited to join The Hellfire Club to replace her older brother Lucas as a committed member. When she arrives for initiation, Eddie Munson (literally) laughs in her face, suggesting that she isn’t suitable to join such an advanced D&D club. As always, Erica makes it known that no one should ever underestimate her. She informs Eddie that she is a “chaotic good half-elf rogue level 14,” and proves her worthiness by defeating Vecna in Eddie’s D&D campaign.

The Reddit comments have named Erica Sinclair the “funniest” character in the whole of Stranger Things, which is a pretty bold statement, but she deserves it.

Who do you think the funniest Stranger Things characters is? Do you agree that Erica takes the cake? Stranger Things 4: Volume One is now streaming on Netflix. Volume Two drops on July 1, 2022.