‘Stranger Things’ fans wonder if the show has a new power couple

Netflix’s fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things is notably home to an array of couples that help to keep hopeless romantics full of love and hope. And while couples like Nancy and Steve — sorry, Jonathan — and Mike and Eleven — sorry, Will — are often the central focus of the hit sci-fi series, eagle-eyed viewers are starting to wonder if a different couple is stealing the romance spotlight.

Over on Reddit, user u/TheQuietWriter001 sparked the debate by raising the question of whether the couple of Lucas and Max has become “more interesting” than beloved couple Mileven. And while Mike and Eleven’s relationship has been a strong focus in the show since season one, some fans are maintaining their beliefs that Lucas and Max have made plenty of progress over the last two seasons.

Despite the developmental timing of each relationship, users on Reddit have proudly confessed that they adore both couples.

On the other hand, several users agreed with the OP and pointed out some flaws in Mike and Eleven.

Another user took a completely different route and placed the spotlight on another “couple.”

Regardless of where folks stand on the matter, there’s no denying that both couples are devoted to each other and will do whatever it takes to keep the other safe and happy — especially Lucas during the fourth season when Vecna was confronting Max. Of course, as many fans are aware, Mike has been a significant presence in Eleven’s life for the first season, so it comes as no surprise that their relationship is heavily favored by viewers.

Go watch Stranger Things for yourself on Netflix now to see which couple you like the best.