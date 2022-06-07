Stranger Things 4 finally landed on Netflix last week to the jubilation of fans around the world. The hotly anticipated fourth chapter to one of the platform’s biggest shows was released after three years of waiting, and of course, news sites and social media have been going crazy since its release.

This can be difficult for anyone who has yet to fit the show into their busy schedule, as spoilers are everywhere, but don’t worry… the Stranger Things Twitter page has got your back.

In the day and age we live in, the moment something is known by one, it’s instantly known by many. That means that as soon as the show was available to watch on Netflix, it was being binged by hardcore fans who immediately took to social media platforms across the internet to share what they had witnessed.

Now, sometimes this is done with the express intention of ruining it for others (don’t be that guy), but more often than not it’s just fans reacting to the show to revel in their discoveries among an online community. Regardless, this can make it difficult to be on the internet if you are trying to avoid major plot points. Stranger Things took to Twitter to give fans a foolproof way of avoiding spoilers, as extreme as it may be.

the only way to avoid seeing spoilers at this point pic.twitter.com/R2jUZQeagR — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) June 6, 2022

Sharing an image of Victor Creel, blinded and behind bars in a mental asylum, Stranger Things is essentially saying that if you want to avoid spoilers, you might have to take such drastic measures. The show is basically patting itself on the back, insinuating that the latest series is so popular, then this is what it takes to avoid hearing about it.

It’s not too far off the mark, either, with Stranger Things 4 scoring the biggest opening weekends for an English-language series, with over 286.7 million hours of viewership; which equates to more than 5 billion minutes.

If you want to avoid spoilers, then an easier and less horrific way to get around it is to simply go and watch the show before anyone can spoil it for you! Stranger Things 4 is available to stream now on Netflix, though with this season split into two parts, you’ll have to wait with everyone else for volume 2, which comes out on July 1.