Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ rollout takes weird turn after soundtracking a Lizz Truss montage

There’s very little that could overshadow the release of Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album Midnights, except for perhaps the resignation of Britain’s shortest-tenured Prime Minister, Liz Truss. But what if we told you the two biggest events from the musical and political stage from the last 24 hours were destined to play off of each other?

In a truly, truly, TRULY bizarre spectacle, Britain’s Channel 4 featured an In Memoriam-esque montage of footage and images of Liz Truss’s 44 day stint as PM. Pretty standard practice? Maybe. What was truly ridiculous was the montage being audibly anchored by Taylor Swift’s smash hit Blank Space.

IM IN TEARS THERES NO WAY CHANNEL 4 DID THIS HAHAHAHAHAHAAHAB #LizTruss pic.twitter.com/6ikuRQWnri — spooky!sum 👻 steves sweet ghoul (@moththing97) October 20, 2022

In the above tweet, the news presenter is heard tagging the Liz Truss story, saying Ms Truss’s favorite song was Blank Space, before signing off to kick off what has to be the most surreal and comical montage by a major news network this year.

There was GENUINE THOUGHT put into how the shots of Truss were arranged to align with the tune, with Swift’s lyrics complementing whatever is happening onscreen.

Swift sings, ‘I can show you incredible things,’ and Truss walks through a door.

The aforementioned incredible things, inclusive of magic and madness, were paired with shots of Truss looking glamorous and stunned, respectively.

Taylor sings, ‘Oh my god, look at that face!’, then of course, we cut to a shot of a camera zooming in on Truss’s face. Getting the idea yet?

There’s a video editor, producer or director (maybe all of the above) over at Channel 4 who is surely either getting fired or promoted for this one.

The internet never ceases to amaze, with Truss’ resignation sparking a barrage of hilarious memes about the outgoing PM, particularly in regards to a head of lettuce outlasting her tenure as Prime Minister.