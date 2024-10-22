‘That’s a confession!’ Chilling remark from Diddy in old interview resurfaces amid his trafficking allegations

Sean “Diddy” Combs has maintained his innocence in the sex trafficking and and racketeering allegations filed against him. But some think that this old video of him sharing what his final words would be before he dies is a foreshadowing of his unfortunate fate in jail.

The video comes courtesy of VH1’s Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party taken in October 2017. The Bad Boy Records founder, 54, along with his former protege Usher, and La La Anthony, sat down with hosts Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg for a quick game, in which they each had to read and answer what was written on a card. Stewart explained:

Everyone at this table has been forced to make tough decisions and today, it doesn’t get any easier. I’m going to ask you some more difficult things. In front of me we have a stack of cards that contain a scenario with a missing piece. You’ll have to make the tough decision to fill in the blanks.

Snoop picked up the deck for Diddy to read saying, “Diddy, that’s on you nephew, take the top card.” The rapper read his card out loud, “When I die I want my last words to be…” A quick pause for thought and he answered without hesitation:

I did it.

He then threw the card in the air and put his hands up as everyone, except Usher, cheered and clapped at his response. The 46-year-old “Burn” singer, who sat across from his former mentor at the table, didn’t seem impressed.

It’s unclear what Diddy meant when he said “I did it.” He could be referencing to how he achieved his fame and success in the music and entertainment industry. His former publicist Rob Shuter, who was under his employ from 2002 to 2004, recently revealed that Combs “was obsessed with power and staying famous.” The Harlem-born rapper could also be referring to how he has helped several artists achieve stardom through his record label.

There’s a lot to be gleaned from those three little words. But the video resurfaced amid the rapper’s legal woes. Aside from the sex trafficking and racketeering allegations, he has also been accused of sexually molesting minors as young as nine years old.

His saying, “I did it,” now takes on a horrifying meaning in the context of its probability of being connected to his alleged crimes. The online chatter about its relevance to his predisposition also couldn’t be any different.

One wrote on TikTok, “That’s a confession” and another chimed in, “his didn’t age well.” One more said, “Welp…there you go” and a fourth quipped, “We know you did! That’s the problem.” Over at X, one user commented: “So he is pretty much admitting that he knew what he was doing was wrong, but he didn’t care anyway he just wanted to do.”

Diddy’s legal team has called the allegations “meritless” and that the situation has turned into a “reckless media circus.” His attorney, Erica Wolff, stated: “Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.” Diddy was arrested on Sept. 16 and is now booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York awaiting federal trial.

