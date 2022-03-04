‘The Batman’ has already made IMDb’s Top 250

Matt Reeves’ The Batman officially opens in theaters today, but the cinematic sensation is already riding a wave of acclaim and success into IMDb’s Top 250 Movies list. Reeves’ adaptation takes place outside of the DC Extended Universe, and follows Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne / Batman during his second year of fighting crime in Gotham’s criminal underworld.

IMDb’s list of sought-after films contains a plethora of cinematic masterpieces, each of which has reserved a spot based on audience approval. As IMDb explains, “registered users can cast a vote (from 1 to 10) on every released title in the database. Individual votes are then aggregated and summarized as a single IMDb rating.”

Despite The Batman’s recent emergence in the world of cinema, the captivating superhero film is currently ranked #82 on the list, and keeps climbing with an IMDb score of 8.3/10. Interestingly, two other films on the list — The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises — are currently ranked #3 and #68, respectively. As a result, it currently sits as the third-highest ranked Batman film, and the opportunity to surpass either movie is very much achievable.

The Batman is receiving a multitude of favorable reviews, which suggests that Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader can lift the film up even higher in the rankings. Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home currently sits at #39 on the list with an 8.5/10 — and has been in theaters for much longer — and only boasts a score slightly above Matt Reeves’ film.

Catch The Batman in theaters now.