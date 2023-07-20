‘The Batman’ received the most rating complaints of any film in 2022

The Batman is regarded by its fans as something of a breath of fresh air, with its unique story and visuals setting it apart. It’s a must-watch for any superhero enthusiast. However, according to the British Board of Film Classification’s latest annual report (presented via Variety), there were quite a few parents who were miffed that their child wouldn’t get to experience the film thanks to the movie’s rating.

The Batman was rated 15 for serious threats and violence in the UK, but some felt this left their children in the lurch. The report states that the BBFC received at least 22 complaints about the DC Elseworlds movie, the most of any film from 2022, from parents who “felt that the classification was too restrictive and would prevent younger children who would like to see the film from watching it at the cinema.”

Although a rating of 15 might be a little high for the film’s intensity, it’s easy to see why the BBFC would advise against children watching the movie. Though some still think of all comics-related media as strictly family-friendly, The Batman contains scenes that a young child would find upsetting — the film’s opening scene, in which the Riddler (Paul Dano) brutally murders a mayoral candidate, would probably give small children nightmares.

Funnily enough, another superhero film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, received complaints for the opposite reason. Though the film was rated 12A, some parents felt that the horror elements in the Sam Raimi-directed movie were too intense. If that doesn’t prove avoiding controversy is like walking on a knife’s edge, well, I don’t know what does.