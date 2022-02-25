‘The Batman’ soundtrack now available to stream

Matt Reeves has confirmed that The Batman soundtrack is officially available to stream.

Just one week shy of the superhero film’s theatrical release, Reeves took to Twitter to share the news with his followers. “Turn your volume up,” the enthusiastic director tweeted. “#TheBatman soundtrack by the incredible @m_giacchino just dropped!” Reeves proceeded to post an official link for the soundtrack, where it can be streamed on multiple musical platforms — including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, iTunes, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, and SoundCloud.

The official soundtrack was scored by composer Michael Giacchino, who also provides the scores for upcoming films Jurassic World Dominion, and Thor: Love and Thunder. He is also known for his scores for Jurassic Park, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Giacchino’s score for The Batman first electrified folks when his Batman theme was released, unveiling a gripping sound and gritty tone that perfectly depicts Robert Pattinson’s take on the Caped Crusader.

To help spread the intriguing news, Giacchino himself took to Twitter to repost his friend Matt Reeves’ post while slipping in a few bat emojis in the process.

Several other themes are included in the playlist, including those for Zoë Kravitz’ Catwoman, and Paul Dano’s The Riddler. Giacchino’s impactful score will surely sound powerful in person when fans head to theaters to witness the Dark Knight once again grace the silver screen on March 4.