‘The Batman’ soundtrack teaser coming this week

We’re just a little over a month away from the premiere of The Batman, and marketing for the much-anticipated film is in full throttle as exclusive images, official character posters, and teaser clips continue to ignite the excitement of fans around the world – including the anticipated soundtrack for the movie.

Director Matt Reeves took to Twitter to praise the upcoming soundtrack for The Batman, which was composed by Michael Giacchino. The 54-year-old composer has collaborated with the likes of J.J. Abrams, Brad Bird, Matt Reeves, Pete Docter, and John Watts. His film scores have appeared in films like Jurassic Park, The Incredibles, Up, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Zootopia, Mission: Impossible, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the tweet, Reeves confirmed more music from The Batman‘s soundtrack will be released this Friday, Feb. 4. Fans of the upcoming superhero film can follow the official playlist, which will be simultaneously streamed on Spotify and YouTube, to hear the latest song(s) of the soundtrack as soon as it’s available on Friday.

More of my friend @m_giacchino ‘s amazing music from @TheBatman is coming this Friday – follow the official playlist to hear it first: https://t.co/R6mhnyk5gj #TheBatman is #OnlyInTheaters March 4th! pic.twitter.com/SL8qMvqwGK — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) February 1, 2022

This news comes after Giacchino released the official theme for The Batman just two weeks ago. Back in October, Giacchino expressed gratitude for his friend as the two wrapped up The Batman’s official score, writing, “Can’t wait for this to hit the big screen!”

Today was our final day of scoring for @TheBatman w my pal @mattreevesLA at the helm. We had a lot of fun in the process and the orchestra killed it. Thanks to all who helped pull it off! Can’t wait for this to hit the big screen! — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) October 23, 2021

The powerful theme hints at various elements of Reeves’ upcoming project, including Robert Pattinson’s dark, reckless approach as the Caped Crusader. Of course, it was Pattinson himself who described his version of Batman as less than a clear-cut hero.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4.