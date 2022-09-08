Erin Moriarty recently spoke out against misogynistic viewers who came after her looks following The Boys‘ season 3 premiere, calling their attitude “dehumanizing” and “paralyzing,” but whereas the actress is ready to forgive, showrunner Eric Kripke doesn’t beat around the bush when it comes to dealing with internet trolls.

Taking to Twitter to address the controversy in a fiery message, the executive reminded everyone this sort of behavior is the exact opposite of what the show is trying to encourage. And if they can’t be civil, well, Kripke has a solid recommendation for those unrelenting trolls too.

“Hi trolls! One, this is literally the opposite of the show’s f*cking message. Two, you’re causing pain to real people with real feelings. Be kind. If you can’t be kind, then eat a bag of d*cks, f*ck off to the sun, and don’t watch The Boys, we don’t want you.”

Unsurprisingly, not only has the fandom hardly taken any offense to these words, they’re actually spurring Kripke on. After all, we’re dealing with creatives whose best way to greet fans after a long absence is to collectively flip them off, so I think going off on these trolls was long overdue.

Other cast members will no doubt be lining up to support their co-star, and Antony Starr is the first among them, who retweeted Eric Kripke’s message shortly after its publication. You know you’ve done messed up when Homelander himself is against you.

The Boys crew are currently in the middle of shooting the fourth season.