‘The Boys’ fans share their favorite episodes from seasons 1 and 2

Fans of the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys are choosing their favorite episodes from the first two seasons.

Mere hours ago, the Prime Video Twitter account wrote, “#TheBoys is trending. So, tell us your favorite episode from Season 1 and 2,” which opened the floodgates for a whale of a discussion.

Season 2 Episode 03

“Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men”



When Butcher drove the boat right through Lucy, the Whale (not real of course), and Hughie’s reaction 😂😂😂

I thought he’d for sure need therapy! pic.twitter.com/MZAVZfsxk9 — Pam Suzanne Reich (@prcowboys) May 30, 2022

S2E3 because the whale. I’ve never laughed so much at something so horrific — Salty_Snack (@katiekins1978) May 30, 2022

That’s right: “Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men”, in which the titular team drive a boat into a whale and Homelander pushes his son off the roof, has unsurprisingly been selected several times.

Other top selections include the season 1 finale “You Found Me,” in which Homelander and Butcher learn the truth about Becca and her child, and “The Innocents”, wherein Kimiko’s complicated story gets slightly less tangled and she and Frenchie advance their relationship, both of which are getting a lot of from the fandom.

“Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker”, which introduces us to Sam and Connie Butcher (and gives us a tremendous exploding head) deservedly makes the cut, too. And of course, season 2 finale “What I Know,”, which has Ryan destroy Stormfront but accidentally kill his mother in the process, even if there’s far too much insanity across the board to narrow it down to a single best installment of The Boys.

So many good moments. Homelander turfing his son off the roof is a standout. Also the dolphin and Deep scene from season 1, and Lucy in season 2. — Sarah Barker (@smbarker) May 31, 2022

S2: finale. The look on Homelander’s face when he hears Madelyn’s lie about the baby is sooo chilling. And the ending scenes are mind blowing. S2 the finale for Stormfront’s well deserved beat down. And Butcher taking on Ryan. — joniandpeter (@joniandpeter) May 30, 2022

1×06: we get to learn more about kimiko, get some nice moments with her and frenchie



2×07: meeting sam and connie butcher, a nice frenchie x kimiko moment, lamplighter and hughie team up, the head exploding scene at the end — legends_of_entity (@123Legendaaaa) May 31, 2022

Some less gruesome moments got their due as well, notably Hughie and Annie’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” duet from “Nothing Like It in the World”.

My favourite is season 2 Episode 4. Hughie And Annie (Starlight) Singing Billy Joel – We Didn't Start the Fire. I watched this scene four or five times — Oğuzcan Kocaman (@Ouzcankcmn) May 30, 2022

You’ll soon be able to choose your favorite episodes—and moments from within those episodes—from season 3 of The Boys this week, as it drops on Amazon Prime Video June 3.