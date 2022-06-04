One of the craziest storylines from The Boys comic series is “Herogasm,” where the titular gang of misfits under Billy Butcher infiltrates a Vought-sponsored party that’s wild in any number of ways, including the one you’re probably thinking of right now.

The Amazon series is adapting the events of that book for the ongoing third season. For showrunner Eric Kripke himself, “Herogasm” wasn’t just an excuse to show a bunch of weird superheroes having weird superhero sex, but that’s partly what’s in store for fans when they get around to the sixth episode. At least that’s according to what he recently told Variety, which you can read for yourself below.

As much as we talk about all the shock and the crazy, I think ‘Herogasm’ works not because it’s a major superhero orgy, but because that’s all really funny. It works because of the confrontations that are happening there and the emotion, weirdly, and heartbreak and the pathos. These characters who you thought would always stay together are falling apart, other characters are coming together, and it was more of a huge opportunity to bring almost all of our characters crashing into each other. I think that gives it weight that if it was just a bunch of naughty superheroes having weird superhero sex, it probably wouldn’t have worked or been good. But I think that episode really lands because, not only are there crazy moments but there are many, many emotional moments.

The Boys has already burned through some of its most grotesque content yesterday with the premiere of the first three episodes, so we can only imagine where the show will go from here on out.

The next episode is slated for release on June 10, while “Herogasm” will premiere on Prime Video on June 24.