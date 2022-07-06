The fact that The Boys chose to open its third season with a cameo from Charlize Theron should’ve been indicative of the crazy and unhinged run we were in for. The only catch was that the cast never got to meet the Academy Award-winning actress in the flesh.

Ahead of the season 3 finale on Friday, Erin Moriarty (Starlight) and Antony Starr (Homelander) sat down to have a chat with Collider and spill the beans on the juiciest behind-the-scenes production factoids. At one point, Starr was asked to elaborate on getting to call Theron a “Nazi b*tch,” and here’s what the actor had to say.

“Charlize is the best actress that I’ve ever had the chance to not work with in a scene. Unfortunately, she wasn’t on set. We had a double because she couldn’t make it to Toronto. “Yeah, it’s so absurd. The only way to look at that stuff is that it’s very funny. It’s so absurd, these superheroes coming in with these dreadful, very well-crafted lines that are so absurd. It’s so nuts. It’s just so fun and crazy. And what a baller Charlize Theron is. She came in and had the most absurd little cameo, and what a way to kick off the season. It was great.”

'The Boys' Season 3 Character Poster Teases Superpowered Billy Butcher 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Theron appears as herself, or rather, in an in-universe movie production starring Charlize Theron as Stormfront. We may not see the actress beyond anything related to Dawn of the Seven, but since Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen are always open to goofing around and giving fans what they want, we wouldn’t be surprised if she actually made a comeback in future seasons.

The only thing that essentially stands between Charlize Theron appearing in The Boys is whether you guys campaign for it, which, if we’ve learned anything about fandoms, you definitely will over the next two years.

At any rate, The Boys season 3 concludes this Friday with an eighth and final episode on Amazon Prime Video.