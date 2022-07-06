Amazon’s The Boys is coming up on the final episode of its third season Friday, has offered fans more heart, horror and humor this year and, while much of the show is delightfully unhinged, stars say Chace Crawford’s The Deep has the nuttiest moments.

“Most of the time, I’m reading The Deep’s things and going, ‘you want him to do what?’ And then, I call Chace [Crawford] going, ‘are you okay with this?’ I’m used to it now, every time I see something crazy, whereas originally, when we started the show, I read a few things and was like, ‘no, that’s too far.’ Now I know not to do that because usually those things end up being my favorite scenes in the show.”

“Those are usually the moments that I actually like filming the most because they’re so insane and so fun. I know that I’m probably not gonna ever work on a job like this, that has that many moments. But also, as Annie and as Starlight, who has such a strong moral compass, I don’t have as many of those moments.”

Antony Starr (Homelander) and Erin Moriarty (Annie January/Starlight) make the above comments respectively in an article published by Collider today. The piece also confirms the cast get scripts in advance and Starr says the back-and-forth between him and Moriarty’s characters as they battle this season on a level they have never experienced before was a lot of fun to act together.

“I’ve always looked at it like Butcher and Homelander are basically the same animal. They’re two sharks. Homelander is the bad guy of the show, and Butcher is in the middle, and then Starlight is the ultimate good, the beacon of hope, and the bright light of goodness. We both find out in season 3 that emancipating ourselves and actually speaking our truth is the way forward and the way to get what we want, but obviously for very different reasons. It was cool. I love the way that this show really parallels character journeys alongside each other. We had a lot of fun doing that. It’s always good to bang heads with people that you enjoy working with, so it was great fun.”

The Boys has been renewed for a fourth season and is expected to start shooting next month. What Crawford will ultimately get to do next, and whether any other aquatic figures like Timothy or Ambrosia make any appearances remains to be seen at this time.