The breakout star of Jenn Tran’s ‘The Bachelorette’ season isn’t even one of the men vying for her heart

The Bachelorette season 21 may not have been filmed at the famous mansion, but it’s still an awesome season so far and we love watching Jenn Tran on her journey. But while we hope she falls in love (for real, though), we’re totally obsessed with one part of this season…

Recommended Videos

Fans noticed that The Bachelorette season 21 captioner is having the best time ever and writing particularly hilarious comments under the suitors’ names. This has made watching the suitors so much more enjoyable. Some great examples: “Not Dylan” for Devin Strader, “Shouldn’t Have Mentioned He’s Scared Of Spiders” for Hakeem Moulton, and our personal fave, “Crocodile Angree” for Thomas Nguyen. Maybe every other captioner should just retire after seeing these…

My favorite bachelor humor is the producers stirring up drama #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/1NgRHeLh8o — katie (@kayteemart) July 16, 2024

The captioner had a field day with Sam Nejad (referred to as Sam N. since, yes, there are two Sams) and kept writing the most hilarious statements for him, from “Never Been To Third Base Emotionally” to “Won’t eat anything, why is he even here?”

the producers need to be stopped 😭#thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/VbaSJQck5O — bach memes (@thebachelwhore) July 9, 2024

According to The Sun, viewers didn’t enjoy Sam N.’s first few comments. He said “I’m a Jenn-telman” and “I’m a virgin… a love virgin” which, yes, are both super cringeworthy. While, let’s be real, this is the kind of stuff we live for if we’re reality TV fans, we want Jenn to find actual love and don’t appreciate this level of cheese. This was just a little too much.

The captioner has shown us why we love watching The Bachelorette (and any other Bachelor Nation show) so much: because we need to forget our busy lives for one evening a week and shamelessly comment on the life choices of others. While we can’t exactly blurt out our innermost thoughts or judgments while on a bad date (despite how much we might want to), we can yell at our TV (or text our BFF… or tweet) about the wild comment a suitor just made.

It helps that the captions are spot-on. No offense to Devin, but it’s hard not to hear that name and think “Shouldn’t his name be Dylan?!” And who didn’t feel anxious but enjoy watching every minute of the group date featuring Jenn and Hakeem knowing how much he can’t be around spiders? Of course, it all worked out in the end. Although Hakeem had to live through a spider being put on his arm (which no one wants), Jenn seemed to like that he stayed calm… and he got a rose!

After watching just a few episodes of The Bachelorette season 21, we wish other reality shows would follow in this brilliant and clever captioner’s footsteps. How amazing would it be if season 7 of Love Is Blind had captions that tried to predict who would get swept up in a wild love triangle or who would propose first? Or if season 1 of The Ultimatum had a caption for April Marie who never stopped referring to herself in the third person? It’s just not good enough to state someone’s job and move on. We sense a fun trend beginning…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy