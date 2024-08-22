‘The defeat on their faces’: Women trick all four of their boyfriends into wearing the exact same shirt for the day, and their reaction is priceless

When you see a stranger wearing the same garment as you, you may avoid eye contact and pick up the pace, but when you arrive at a venue dressed in the same shirt as your friends, there’s very little you can do about it. TikTok has produced a trend where women trick their partners into wearing the same shirt at the same time, and this continues to be a trend we will never grow tired of!

In a video by TikTok user strawberrymilkmob, we first see her boyfriend sporting a striped shirt. The camera then shifts to another guy walking across the street … and, you guessed it, he is also wearing the shirt! Enter boyfriend number three, who walks across the street and immediately realizes what his girlfriend has done to him (but keeps a massive grin on his face). But things get really interesting when the fourth man arrives, and he looks visibly embarrassed as he smiles but holds his hand in front of his face (and did we see his face turn to a light shade of pink?).

If you ever needed proof that there are still good humans out there who can take a joke (and TikTok is filled with epic pranks), then the reactions from these four guys after they realize they have been tricked is something you need to see! People have also reacted to the video with positivity, judging who wore it best and commending these boyfriends for being all-around cool dudes.

People react to the boyfriend trick

Brad (boyfriend number three) who wore the shirt unbuttoned gets the top marks for his style. “Brad wore it best,” a comment reads. Another TikTok user agreed, writing, “My girlfriend says Brad was the only one who wore it correctly.” People also think that boyfriend number four gives Brad some competition.

But wait, did they also all wear the same pants? TikTok has noticed that the foursome have similar styles, and several comments have been made about their chosen pants. Other comments on the post include “I love this prank bc I love seeing how they trust their gf’s fashion advice,” “The prank is always my favorite,” and “So lovely!! I’m so dying of laughter too haha!”

Another person was curious about how to organize a prank like this. “I need to know the logistics behind this. Did they all have the shirt? Did you all buy it? So many questions…” the comment reads. These are all excellent questions, highlighting another point: how much these guys trust their girlfriends and value their opinions regarding their style. Which is super wholesome in itself, right?!

