‘Dude, you’re gonna pay for this’: Man pranks wife by doing all he can to embarrass her in front of his mom, but he’s going to regret it someday

It’s never easy to stay at your in-laws’ place. You worry about getting up early and bothering them, or maybe you don’t like the same food, or you have opposite political views which makes dinner conversation tough.

For TikTok user @sarah_jade_, she seems totally at home with her mother-in-law and father-in-law. In fact, it was actually her husband who made one particular visit a little challenging.

Sarah shared that her husband did everything he could to embarrass her when she was spending time with his parents. He said she hates his mom’s eggs, she wishes he would buy a pie from a bakery instead of making it from scratch, and she hates sitting with them and chatting. The worst thing he said? That she needed to poop in private while his mom and dad were relaxing on the deck.

While some people thought this was great and called them “couple goals,” others said he was definitely sleeping on the couch. So, how did Sarah Jade react? Did she divorce him? Did she share some of his deepest, darkest secrets with his mom and dad? Convince his parents to prank him? Well, it seems like she’s got a plan in place. When TikTok user @liv_n_wilson said: “I need to see the revenge video,” she replied that she would make one when they went to visit her parents.

After glancing at Sarah Jade’s other TikToks, she was obviously in on the joke, since she pokes fun at herself and her marriage regularly. In one video, she laughs about how she can’t help but ask him questions about a movie that he hasn’t seen before. In another, she looks confused because “my husband literally did everything that I asked him to do today…” Since she never shared anything negatively about her husband’s parents, it seems like all is well in the family. While some mothers-in-law are the best, your mother-in-law could aggressively ask to see their grandchild, so it’s the luck of the draw.

While many people would say that they look for a partner who can make them laugh, it turns out there is some legitimate data behind why being hilarious is so sought after. An article sharing research from six studies showed that if you think someone is funny, you also assume some other great things about them. For example, you think they can fix issues, they’re artistic, and they’re smart.

It looks like Sarah Jade is a fan of her husband’s sense of humor and dishes it out, too… but we still support her desire to get him back for his antics.

