‘Mother in law of the year’: Hero grandma grills slacker of a son for heaping housework on his postpartum wife

Just in case the men in the back need a reminder: having a child is hard work. The 9 months carrying the baby is hard, the actual process of childbirth is painful, and then you have to not only heal up from actually having a kid, but then start raising said child. So when TikTok user @mamaj.love caught wind of how her son was treating the mother of his child, she wasn’t having a minute of his nonsense.

As she’s prepping dinner for the family, Mama J asks her son where his wife and child are. He says he left her home so she could clean the house and keep up on chores. That’s when Mama J drops the bomb that his wife just had a baby only 2 weeks ago, and yet she’s being expected to keep the house in tip-top shape while her husband is just hanging with his mom.

Tearing into her son for his behavior, she shares how after she had her kids, Mama J just laid in bed for 2 months while her husband took care of the household chores as she recovered. When her son protests about having to take care of everything while his wife rests, the grandmother chimes in reminding him that his wife just gave birth to his child.

Like a true hero, Mama J starts yelling at her son to go home and clean the home instead of his wife, and offer to cook food for the family to keep them fed, and more importantly, keep the new mom off her feet. As her son keeps protesting, she yells at him further to apologize to his wife for making her do anything while she heals, and tells him to take his turn staying up with his newborn instead of making his wife do it.

If you follow AITA threads on Reddit, you’d expect this video to go a completely different direction, considering how mother-in-laws are typically portrayed on social media. But Mama J was willing to fight her son to make sure her daughter-in-law was being taken care of properly. All the comments were relieved to see a MIL actually siding with their daughter-in-law instead of their son.

“THIS is how you teach your sons.” wrote one commenter, reminding parents that they can help influence their child’s behavior with their future partners. Another one was in awe at the son’s ridiculousness, saying “He can’t do it for two months, but she’s expected to do it for a lifetime?” Of course, the top comment for people was “Every daughter-in-law’s dream mother-in-law.” Us too TikTok, us too.