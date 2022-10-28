The Duttons are on fire in the latest ’Yellowstone’ season 5 teaser

The season five premiere for Yellowstone debuts on Nov. 13, and we’re less than three weeks away from seeing the next chapter of the Dutton family story.

It’s not surprising that the chapter is full of drama, fighting, and a next-level power struggle. With John Dutton stepping into office as Governor of Montana, the fight is on — but it’s not just John who has essential cards to play.

A new teaser starts with a snapshot of footage from season four, where Beth all but sealed Jamie’s fate as far as we’re all concerned. Taking a photo of him as he sent his father off at the train station, she solidified that he’d be ready to play ball every time she handed him a bat.

“I’m going to work you like a rented mule, brother,” Beth exclaims over footage of Jamie looking like a dear caught in the headlights.

Beth isn’t the only one treating Jamie like a “rented mule,” either; John reiterates to his son that for the next four years of his term, he will be doing what John tells him to do when he tells him to do it.

Jamie tries to stand up for himself, saying that he’s only trying to protect the ranch, but it’s clear that no one’s listening. The dialogue takes place over scenes of season five and some intense flashes of turmoil and heartache.

We even hear an angry Jamie speaking to someone off-camera about the price of protecting the ranch.

“You want to know the real price for protecting the ranch? I don’t think you do.”

The trailer ends with a final quote from the powerhouse, Beth Dutton, as she tells Jamie exactly where he will spend the rest of eternity, where she stomps on the hopes and dreams of everyone rooting for Jamie to get a win finally.

“Stop thinking that you have a chance to earn redemption, Jamie. You’re in my prison now.”

It looks like redemption for Jamie is as likely as John Dutton’s willingly signing over an inch of his ranch. It’s just not going to happen.

If you’ve missed even a single second of Yellowstone‘s initial four seasons, you can stream them now on Peacock. If you’re a diehard Dutton, don’t forget that the new prequel, 1923, got an official release date today — and it’s a festive one. That’s right, just in time for the holidays, fans can tune in and see the story of Duttons past, led by the talented Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.