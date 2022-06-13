The star of the upcoming Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher, Rahul Kohli, recently praised horror auteur Mike Flanagan, not only for the material he gets to work with but also for their wonderful working relationship. This will be their third series together after The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.

Kohli talked to Movie Web about his upcoming film Next Exit and described how he cares more about working together with Flanagan than what the material ends up being.

“I was told about it during Midnight Mass, and Mike told me who he wanted me to play. To be honest, the material’s fantastic, but I don’t really care about the material, I care about the man. Mike has been, well, I’m just so fortunate that our paths have crossed, that I was cast in The Haunting of Bly Manor and from there, we’ve had a friendship and professional relationship blossom to the point where, to a certain degree, I don’t really feel like working with anyone else but Mike, and it takes really fucking strong material to block out some time that isn’t for Mike, and that’s what Next Exit was.”

The Fall of the House of Usher is based on the short story of the same name as well as other works by Edgar Allan Poe. Many of Flanagan’s frequent collaborators have also been confirmed to be starring in the series, including Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, Zach Gilford, and Carla Gugino. Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, and Mark Hamill will also star in the miniseries.

In an interview with Comicbook.com Kohli teased on what audiences can expect.

“This one, for me, is Mike Flanagan’s graphic novel, that’s what it feels like. It feels like the most colorful, loud, and in your face. I think Mike likened Usher to, if Midnight Mass was a symphony, this is a rock concert with Mike shredding on a f-cking electric guitar. That really does feel like it.”

The official plot details are unknown but last year Flanagan tweeted out his excitement ahead of principal photography.

“This miniseries is a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe. This miniseries is unique for Intrepid, we’ve never done anything quite like this before. We’ll see you on the other side. In the meantime, dim the lights, light a fire, and just imagine a deep voice in the dark, quietly intoning… ‘Once upon a midnight dreary…’”

The Fall of the House of Usher is expected to be released sometime next year.