‘The fear in his eyes’: Woman gives husband the fright of his life when she tells her dad he’s going to beat him up for her

Having a supportive spouse is one of life’s greatest joys. There’s nothing quite like the freedom of knowing that someone has your back no matter the situation. One loyal husband on TikTok quickly discovered that unwavering support could be turned against him in the prank of a lifetime.

If my wife is having a heated conversation on the phone, you best believe that I will be nearby offering encouragement. It’s not only the supportive thing to do, but allows us to be closer to that delicious secondhand beef. Tiktok couple @beefingwiththeblacks, follows the marital escapade of Money and Hayley, an adorable couple who delight in conversational pranks that are hard to distinguish from normal conversations.

In a recent bout, Hayley roped her husband into a priceless exchange that truly highlighted the dichotomy of man. As her husband enters the vehicle, she has the conversational bait rolling. Clearly heated, she tells the phone, “He’s gonna lay you out flat!”

Money is immediately on her side, vocalizing his support. Promising to be there by tonight, while her husband nods along in agreement, Hayley seals the prank with a simple, “Alright, Bye Daddy!”

The light in Money’s eyes immediately goes out, replaced by pure horror. The righteous indignation of hearing his wife’s upset leaves his body – and maybe a piece of his spirit too. Users were smitten with his terror, pointing out “the fear in his eyes,” as the bait was dropped.

“He had your back until he heard daddy!!!” one wrote.

Sealing the authenticity, she unloads her “frustrations” claiming her father is trying to tell her how to “run her house.” All the while her husband’s panic is slowly building. He unbuckles his seat belt during her rant, glancing hopefully out the window as he asks if her dad heard him. When he confirms that he did, the last of his will to live departs.

“He went from ‘ride or die’ to ‘let it slide’ so fast.” One commenter cackled.

Money scrambles for the phone, attempting to mediate without knocking heads with his father-in-law. We really have to applaud Hayley’s devotion to the bit. As her husband tries to talk her down, she throws out, “So you gonna let another man disrespect me?” He sputters, “Another man? That’s your father,” clearly grappling with the world of hurt coming his way.

“Maybe y’all can settle your differences another way” he begs, “Your daddy is a Que! I’m not about to have them dogs walking on me!”

It sounds like Hubs has plenty of reasons to respect and fear his father-in-law. Members of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, whose mascot is a bulldog, are often called “Que,” or “Que Dogs.” The historically Black fraternity started at Howard University in 1911 and is one of the “Divine Nine,” a collection of historically Black Greek fraternities and sororities affiliated with the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

“You know he’s crazy.” Her husband asserts, “He got the brands and everything.”

Que members often get branded with the horseshoe letter, “omega.” The mark cements a feeling of brotherhood, and labels them as part of something bigger than themselves. It’s not a requirement, but many members do acquiesce to the red-hot iron being pressed against their skin. The willingness to embrace the pain and endure the 6-month to 1-year healing time required really says something about a person.

Most of us wouldn’t be willing to hand deliver our rear ends to an authority figure for a beat down either. The line between fear and sense is narrow, but this man is walking it well. Still, we’d love to know just how his father-in-law reacted to his daughter’s beautifully executed prank.

