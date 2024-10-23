‘You’re in a sticky situation’: Wife gets wince-inducing revenge on her lazy husband by switching toilet paper for tape

It can be rough sharing a space with your partner. They leave dirty glasses everywhere, they don’t clean egg off that one frying pan you own, and sometimes they shrink your favorite shirt in the dryer (that one was an innocent mistake). But as one TikTok user explains, nothing compares to your spouse’s exasperating bathroom habits!

@sarah_jade_, who goes by Angie, shared that although there are always stacks of toilet paper rolls next to the toilet, her husband isn’t a fan of replacing the roll when it runs out. Common behavior, right?

Well, someone might just grin and ignore it… but Angie decided to take action. She took the sticky paper off a lint roller and put it on the toilet paper holder and said, “Let’s see how he feels when he wipes his butt!” What an image.

Angie received more than a couple supportive comments. Some called her prank “brilliant” and one joked “Let us know if you’re still married.” However, according to a few commenters, she wasn’t harsh enough. After a few people suggested she get rid of the toilet paper altogether, Angie uploaded a second video where she can be seen carrying the other rolls out of the bathroom.

Well, her husband hated the “new” toilet paper, naturally, and yelled that it was “crazy.” He then compared it to a Brazilian butt wax. Angie laughed and told him “you’re in a sticky situation” and although he said “it’s not funny,” she couldn’t help but find it hilarious (and many other TikTok users did, too).

I’m going to guess that Angie’s husband eventually saw the humor in the situation because this is a couple that enjoys pranking each other and joking around. Sure, it sucks when your spouse can’t do something as seemingly simple and helpful as replacing the toilet paper roll. But it’s not anywhere as terrible as cheating on your wife publicly. I’m also going to guess that Angie tried asking her husband nicely and politely before deciding on this prank.

This couple isn’t alone, though! Lots of people argue over the bathroom (and you thought your days of begging a roommate to stop spending so much time in there were over). According to Independent.co.uk, one in six people living in England who are in relationships are upset about a partner who doesn’t pick up their towels or leave the sink in a better state. Over 1/3 said their partner’s showers should be shorter. Another common complaint mentioned in the survey? Women hated how bad the toilet smelled after their male partners used it (but, hey, everyone is human and that happens). The study calls these “bathroom wars,” which I’ll be laughing about forever. Yelp also shared a survey revealing that 80% of cohabiting couples fight over chores. Angie and her husband must be far from the only pair who don’t see eye to eye on keeping that toilet paper holder full at all times.

Although lint paper is definitely too painful to use as toilet paper, we all might want to rethink how much of the stuff we use. According to Bidet Mate, Americans go through 15 billion rolls annually. That’s a lot of people refusing to replace the rolls when they run out!

Do we think Angie’s husband changed his ways after this ordeal? I’d go so far as to assume that he will never make sure they’re out of TP again… even if that means stocking up before they’re anywhere close to being out. Problem solved?

