The first wave of reactions should get you hyped for upcoming horror ‘Barbarian’

Upcoming horror movie Barbarian has been basking in its first wave of reactions after an early screening, which took place in Landmark’s Regent Theatre just over a day ago.

The film starring Bill Skarsgård, Georgina Campbell, and Justin Long received long-awaited reviews by film aficionados who were able to watch the potential hit before it comes to theaters. Reactions have definitely been on the positive side, praising the eerie plot alongside the brilliant acting brought by an incredibly gifted cast.

#Barbarian will leave you stunned! Without a doubt one of the most shocking horror movies you will ever watch. This film is pure chaos, you’ll never look at certain things in the same way again. A disturbing, CRAZY, thought provoking, film disguised as a common horror flick. pic.twitter.com/wQNTBnjpnC — Rayyan | SheHulk X TheSandman | (@RayyanTCG) August 23, 2022

One user on Twitter went on to profess their admiration for the film, declaring it to be “the most shocking horror movie you will ever watch” while ending the short review with by saying Barbarian is “a disturbing, CRAZY, thought provoking, film disguised as a common horror flick.”.

I will just say this…there is life before you have seen #Barbarian and there is life after you've seen #Barbarian.



September 9th only in movie theatres!!! #NoSpoilers pic.twitter.com/NlVHJRqiM0 — Marshall Weinbaum (@MovieMarshall) August 23, 2022

Creating even more anticipation for one of the most awaited horror movies in cinema, Marshall Weinbaum, a Disney publicist, went on to say “there is life before you have seen #Barbarian and there is life after you’ve seen #Barbarian.”.

#Barbarian is a movie that makes you believe that it is a conventional horror. However, Zach Cregger directs a creative horror and suspense film. The film takes the ball out of the park for going further with a fun and ingenious narrative. 👍 pic.twitter.com/XuffPJjNIw — Gil Rivera (@riveragil47) August 23, 2022

It wasn’t just the plot or the actors that were praised, but also the ingenious directing by Zach Cregger. Previously known for directing The Civil War on Drugs, and Newsboyz, a comedy-news-talk show that premiered in 2020, Cregger finally took on his first project in horror.

#Barbarian: is a criticism of society. A small example of all the risks and dangers that we women run when we are traveling alone. #ZachKuperstein cinematography tells the story better than the plot. Overall it's a dark, tense and unpredictable thriller. pic.twitter.com/9DSrNlBSND — Miss Plottwist | The Twist (@thetwistpr) August 23, 2022

Some others went on to praise the societal critics present in the film, commenting on the gorgeous and unsettling cinematography by Zach Kuperstein, and even giving a small glimpse of what the story conveys. Overall, most people are still asking for everyone to head on to the theaters completely spoiler-free, to be engulfed in this “dark, tense and unpredictable thriller”.

Barbarian is set for release on September 9, and following this first glimpse into the reactions, one can expect to be frighteningly fascinated.