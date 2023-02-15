‘The Flash’ might have won over fans, but there’s still one aspect of Ezra Miller’s speedster they’ll never praise

Since the trailer for The Flash released during the Super Bowl on Sunday, fans haven’t been able to stop gushing over how awesome it looks. But one thing seems to be dragging the movie down for die-hard DC stans: Ezra Miller’s costume.

Fans have expressed disappointment over the creative choices taken when designing the speedster’s suit. The newest design boasts a sleeker, less techy design with yellow lines throughout. We can’t decide whether it’s better or worse than previous DCU designs but fans seem to agree there’s certainly a lot of room for improvement.

Ezra Miller is destined to never have a good looking costume pic.twitter.com/MFYY1P0hrr — D🅰️hz🅰️n (@D4hz4hn) February 14, 2023

Even the concept art is being criticized:

Even the concept art suits sucked 💀 pic.twitter.com/3bEBM4WBEu — D🅰️hz🅰️n (@D4hz4hn) February 14, 2023

Oof:

Material choice is really baffling — D🅰️hz🅰️n (@D4hz4hn) February 14, 2023

Even worse is that they had a winning suit ready to go!

They discarded this one 🤡



The only possible reason is that they always choose the worst costume to go to the movie. pic.twitter.com/ybltiAvixW — UltimateCarnage (@FelipeEmanuelSS) February 14, 2023

Miller’s version of the Flash has never been given a suit that fans have approved of, and this newest trailer confirms that they may never will as this is could be their final outing as the hero. Unfortunately or fortunately (depending on who you’re asking) this will be one of the last films that deals with the characters Zack Snyder introduced in his “Snyderverse”. After this, the DCU will be working from an almost entirely clean slate and it will follow James Gunn’s vision.

Aside from the costume, the hype for the film is at an all-time high. In fact, people are so excited that it seems Miller’s previous transgressions have been completely forgiven.

The trailer teases a whole lot of things to be excited for, including two Barrys, SuperGirl, and even Michael Keaton’s return as Batman. In fairness, there’s enough cool stuff in the trailer to overshadow anything, whether that’s the drama surrounding Miller or the badly designed Flash costume.