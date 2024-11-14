Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham seen out for lunch downtown Manhattan on May 26, 2021 in New York City
Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images
Category:
News
Celebrities

‘The GOAT’: Even in a simple white T-shirt David Beckham makes everyone thirsty

Is there anything this man doesn't look good in?
Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
|

Published: Nov 13, 2024 07:04 pm

David Beckham is considered one of the world’s hottest men. His perfect jawline, rock-hard abs, and body festooned with interesting ink are just a few reasons he has previously nabbed the title of Sexiest Man Alive. But it’s more than good genetics with the former soccer player; it’s also his impeccable dress sense.

Recommended Videos

Beckham has long been celebrated for his style and is undoubtedly a sharp dresser. He is known for his choice of perfectly tailored suits and attention to detail (he also happens to be married to Victoria Beckham, a style icon and a major influence in the fashion world). But even when the star steps out in something simple, he turns heads, and that’s exactly what he did on a recent trip to Singapore!

Beckham shared a collection of photos from his trip to the country in partnership with Marina Bay Sands. In the pictures, he was dressed more casually than usual: he opted for a light-colored polo shirt in one photo. In another, he was wearing a plain white T-shirt and black jeans, and in a short clip taken from a visit to the ArtScience Museum, he looked great in a pair of white pants and a long-sleeved beige polo shirt. What do these photos tell us? Even casual outfits can make a statement; the important thing is the colors you choose and the cut (and all of Beckham’s clothes fit like they were made for him, and maybe they were).

David Beckham is a style icon for a reason

Fans have praised Beckham as an “idol” and an “amazing gentleman.” Many have also expressed their excitement about him visiting their country. “Singapore welcomes you anyday,” a comment reads.

Beckham is loved by many and has 88.4 million fans on Instagram alone. He is considered likable and an inspiration, not just because he is an exceptional sportsman but also because he remained humble throughout the years. As for what he thinks about winning the PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2015, he recently addressed the pressure of landing one of those titles (although he was happy to be the recipient). “Don’t get carried away! Keep your feet on the ground because you only get it once,” he told People this week. “I think you only get it once. Can you get it more than once?”

He also revealed the power that clothing has on his confidence. “I never feel that I’m an attractive, sexy person,” he said. “I mean I like to wear nice clothes and nice suits and look and feel good, but I don’t ever think of myself that way.” David Beckham may not view himself as a tall glass of water in the desert heat, but plenty of fans do!

Beckham takes his fashion choices seriously and revealed during the Netflix series Beckham that he needs a tidy room. He also prepares his outfits for the week (sort of like you would meal prep in advance). “So those are the outfits for the rest of the week,” he confessed, showing a rail of different outfits lined up in his perfectly organized closet. He also showed us his wardrobe, which is filled with “shirts, jean shirts, jumpers, cardis to T-shirts.” And, of course, no closet belonging to Beckham would be complete without an exceptionally high number of suits!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
When Cailyn was a kid, you could often find her writing stories, but now she’s turned that childhood passion into a career. She has ten years of experience focusing on entertainment-related content and is thrilled to be a contributor for the WGTC team. Of course, work-life balance is essential, so when she’s not behind her laptop, you can find her watching true crime, enjoying the short summer, and drinking overpriced coffees.